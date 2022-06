The Cleveland Browns should swap Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. If you’ve been following Baker Watch 2022, you by now know the Carolina Panthers are the most aggressive name in the Baker Mayfield sweepstakes. A trade seems very possible, but the hold now, as it was during the draft, is money. Andrew Berry is playing yet another game of chicken with a team that has already walked away once. Will he do it again? Who knows, but I’m here to advocate for the trade, and to request Sam Darnold in return.

