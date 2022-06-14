ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

‘Midnight Star’ to bring Freak-a-Zoids to The Mill on July 9

By Press Release
thecitymenus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hit factory from the 1980s will be in Villa Rica next month, so if you are looking for one of the cultural highlights of that era, Midnight Star is programmed to take care of you. Since their heyday, this Kentucky group – known for such hits as “Freak-a-Zoid,”...

thecitymenus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Atlanta native DJ Toomp to receive Black Excellence Icon award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Toomp is set to receive the Black Excellence Icon award by officials from Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas for his countless contributions to both the music culture and the community. Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas, the elite boutique...
ATLANTA, GA
WJHG-TV

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Juneteenth celebrations will feature music, parade, and more

If you’re looking for a Juneteenth celebration in Atlanta this weekend there are many to choose from. The new federal holiday, which will be observed on Monday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and Black culture. Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music FestivalThe official Juneteenth Celebration kicks off Friday, June 17, at Centennial Olympic Park […] The post Juneteenth celebrations will feature music, parade, and more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Villa Rica, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoids#Midnight Star#Beer#Mtv#Uncorked#Main#Parliament#Kentucky State University#Solar Records
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays in the City, Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Downtown Atlanta is known to the home of some of United States best restaurants. If you are in this area and a lover of seafood you should try out this restaurant. Though restaurants that are meant for special occasions are common in Atlanta, Rays in the City is the perfect place to celebrate a anniversary, birthday dinner, graduation, etc. After visiting Rays in the City sister restaurant, which is Rays on the River, I was determined to visit Rays in the City. As everyone should do when in search of a place to eat, the first thing that I did was look at the Google reviews which were pretty impressive. With 4.5 stars on Google and 3.3K customer reviews is a highly respected place where people live to dine. Customers loved how upscale the interior of the restaurant was, as well as how tasteful their signature dishes were. Some of their most popular dishes include the Broiled Seafood platter which consists of cold water lobster tail, chefs fresh catch, shrimp scallops, mini jumbo lump crab cake, haricot verts, and whipped potatoes. Another popular dish is the Oysters Rockefeller, a dish that is also popular at Rays on the River. After reading such amazing reviews I decided to go try out the restaurant myself and again, I did not leave unsatisfied. For starters, when I first entered the restaurant I noticed how nicely the tables had been set with clean, white table clothes and silver utensils. It was also quiet and the host was friendly and welcoming, as well as the server. For my appetizer I had the Crispy Point Judith Calamari and Shrimp which was cooked to the perfect crisp with a yummy fresh flavor. For my main dish I ordered the Ray‘s Surf & Turf which came with a 8 oz Filet and a 7 oz Maine lobster tail that was served with whipped potatoe. Though this dish cost me a high $80 it was very well worth it. The fish tasted as if it had just came out of the sea, and the lobster tail had the perfect garlic butter seasoning. Overall, I had a great experience and would highly recommend this restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 things you never knew about Peachtree Street

Peachtree Street runs north and south, directly through the history of Atlanta. Although there are no direct highway interchanges between Peachtree and its meetings with the Downtown Connector and Ga. 400, the road remains the spine of our metropolitan landscape and one of the most prominent roads in the South. And for Peachtree Street, there are thousands of stories to tell. Here are five facts about Peachtree Street you might not have known:
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
secretatlanta.co

The Super Sweet Atlanta Ice Cream Festival Will Soon Take Over Piedmont Park

Savor the flavors of all the best ice cream hotspots in the ATL at the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival. The twelfth iteration of this beloved festival is returning to Piedmont Park, celebrating America’s favorite sweet treat, ice cream!. There will be an unbeatable selection of ice creams from Atlanta’s...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!. When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Atlanta History Center. Cost: Free to...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate

There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly in the last couple of years. So much so, that last year, it became a federal holiday. Juneteenth celebrates the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. “It is a day, a week, and in some areas, a month marked with celebrations, guest speakers, picnics and family gatherings. It is a time for reflection and rejoicing. It is a time for assessment, self-improvement and for planning the future.” The holiday is quickly approaching and here are a couple events you can add to your calendar.
ATLANTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

Atlanta Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Atlanta is a bustling southern metropolis with a wealth of historical and cultural significance. Its important role in the civil war and civil rights movement has spawned fascinating memorials, museums, and cultural centers. Atlanta’s cultural bounty goes far beyond museums with a vibrant culinary scene that showcases both traditional and...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy