ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee search finds body of boy swept away after storm

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xPyl_0gAk4Ilu00
Severe Weather Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South, authorities said. (Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) (Jovanny Hernandez)

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Searchers on Tuesday found the body of a 10-year-old boy who was swept away in a Milwaukee drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rain and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and parts of the South.

The boy's body was found during a search of the city's drainage tunnels, WITI-TV reported. Two adults in their 30s who entered the water in an attempt to rescue the child Monday evening were still missing, according to Milwaukee fire and police officials.

Firefighters focused their search Tuesday on three connected tunnels that carry water to the Kinnickinnic River. Search crews did not enter the tunnels Monday night because of dangerous conditions and instead sent a drone inside in an attempt to locate the three, officials said. Police said all three knew each other, but didn’t elaborate.

The water was deep and fast-flowing following the severe storms, which also caused damage in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. And the storms also packed a punch early Tuesday as they rolled into West Virginia, where numerous roads were closed by downed trees and power lines.

According to the website PowerOutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide, more than 400,000 electric customers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia were without service Tuesday afternoon.

The storms came as high temperatures and humidity settled in over states stretching from parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and eastward to the Carolinas. More than 100 million people were facing combination of heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and excessive heat watches through Wednesday following record weekend temperatures in parts of the West and the Southwest.

In Illinois, a supercell thunderstorm with winds in excess of 80 mph (129 kph) toppled trees and damaged power lines Monday evening as it left a trail of damage across the Chicago area and into northwestern Indiana, the National Weather Service said.

Numerous reports of wind damage were reported along the storm’s path, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport recording an 84 mph (135 kph) wind gust, the weather service said. Tornado sirens sounded in Chicago as the storm rumbled in, and crews were assessing the damage Tuesday to determine if any twisters touched down.

In Bellwood in Chicago’s west suburbs, village officials said winds stripped the roof off an apartment building, injuring a young woman who was hospitalized after being hit by falling debris but was expected to be fine.

"We just heard people screaming that the roof was off, get out, get out," resident Larhonda Neal told WLS-TV.

In northwestern Indiana, the weather service reported storm damage in Ogden Dunes and said hail 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) in diameter pummeled the Lake County town of New Chicago on Monday night.

In northeastern Indiana, the weather service said a 98 mph wind gust was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, the strongest wind the airport has ever recorded, eclipsing the previous record of a 91 mph gust recorded on June 30, 2012. Extensive storm damage and downed trees were reported in Fort Wayne, where winds ripped siding and insulation from the hangar of SkyWest, an aircraft maintenance company southwest of the Fort Wayne airport's terminal and runways, exposing the planes inside, WANE-TV reported.

Thunderstorm clusters in the lower Great Lakes region met the criteria to be considered a derecho, the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday. A derecho is a widespread, straight-line wind storm that is associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.

In northern West Virginia, three firefighters were taken to a hospital for evaluation after responding to an electrical fire early Tuesday in Wheeling, the city about 30 miles southwest of Pittsburgh said in a news release. Two firefighters were shocked by a power line that fell on the roof of a building which had caught fire during the storm. The third firefighter was injured in a fall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Bodies of 2 men from storm drain search recovered in Kinnickinnic River

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two bodies were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River Thursday, June 16. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms the bodies are the two men who were swept away into a drainage tunnel on Monday, June 13 near 27th and Loomis, Rashidullah Abdul Hashim and Zakaria Gonumeah.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 3 death investigations, causes unknown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate incidents in which people were found unresponsive and pronounced dead Thursday morning, June 16. All three of the deceased were found within a span of less than 30 minutes at three different locations. In each incident, police said the deaths "do not appear suspicious at this time."
WISN

After another day, searchers have found no sign of missing men

MILWAUKEE — After a full day of searching, there is still no sign of the two men who went into rushing water Monday to save a 10-year-old boy. "We have covered every accessible portion of this river (Kinnickinnic) from 31st and KK to the lake four times today — on foot, on a boat, anyway we could get to it, we have covered those areas. We have had no luck in that search today," Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday evening.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee drainage tunnels search; bodies recovered near SkipperBud's

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, June 16 confirmed the bodies of two missing men were recovered from the Kinnickinnic River near 1st Street. One man was located by a citizen near SkipperBud's late Thursday morning. The second man was found in debris near the north...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#South Wind#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast#Witi Tv
WISN

Bodies of 2 missing men pulled from KK River Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — The bodies of the two men who were missing in the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee were found Thursday morning, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said. "One thing we have observed is a very close-knit and strong community, and we are hopeful and offer our support that...
UPMATTERS

Three people in Wisconsin missing after getting swept away by river

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rainfall and ‘swift’ water conditions challenged first responders when searching for three people who were swept away by the Kinnickinnic River. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Monday a child reportedly slipped into a drainage ditch and two men jumped in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Prepare for extreme heat today; severe storms tonight

If you thought yesterday was hot, expect around the same temperatures throughout the day today and then prepare for potential severe storms to roll through this evening. At 98 degrees, yesterday was the hottest Milwaukee day in 10 years. We’ll see the 90’s again today, but not quite as high. However, the heat may not be the only extreme weather we have to worry about today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stairwell collapse, Milwaukee firefighters injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said two firefighters were injured Thursday, June 16 when a stairwell collapsed from underneath them. It happened while crews were battling a house fire near 1st and North shortly before 6:40 p.m. MFD said both firefighters were taken to the hospital; their injuries are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Medical examiner's office investigating 2 probable heat-related deaths

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it was investigating two heat-related deaths on Wednesday. A 39-year-old woman, Erica Fitzgerald-Singh, was found in her home Tuesday night near 41st Street and Mill Road. The ambient indoor house temperature was 88.2 degrees, and her body temperature upon admission...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

3 Milwaukee beaches that can't be beat this summer

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. There’s nothing like waking up...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

14K We Energies customers without power Tuesday morning

MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Monday, June 13, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 14,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin. A We Energies spokesman said the goal is to have 90% of...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy