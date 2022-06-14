ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 2 days ago

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary...

bpdnews.com

Comments / 0

 

bpdnews.com

One Adult Male and One Juvenile Male Arrested in Connection to a Shots Fired Incident in Roxbury

About 11:50 AM, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made two on-site warrant arrests in the area of 45 Julian Street in Roxbury. Jaylin Briscoe, 18, of Roxbury, was placed under arrest and charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Firearm Discharged Within 500 ft. of Dwelling, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition and Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon. A 17-year-old juvenile male of Dorchester was arrested and charged with Delinquent to wit; Accessory after the fact.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Trafficking Arrest made in Dorchester with the help of Multiple Agencies

At about 2:21 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), along with South Shore Drug Task Force, Braintree Police, Randolph Police and the DEA Strike Force, did execute a search warrant in the area of 67 East Cottage Street in Dorchester and arrested Ruben Mercado, 50, of Dorchester.
RANDOLPH, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Two Juvenile Males in Custody in Connection to Recent Non-Fatal Shooting in Roxbury

Investigation Update: On Tuesday June 14, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester and a 16-year-old from Roxbury in connection to an ongoing investigation into a recent non-fatal shooting in the area of 12 Greenville Street in Roxbury. The arrest warrants were applied for and granted following a BPD investigation into the non-fatal shooting of an adult male victim that occurred at about 5:18 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Connection to a Recent Identity Fraud Incident

Boston Police are attempting to identify the above pictured individual in relation to an identity fraud incident that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 3:15 PM at 330 Martin Luther King Boulevard (Santander Bank) in Roxbury. The suspect is described as a White male, wearing a dark colored...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection to Non-Fatal Stabbing in Roslindale

Investigation Update: At about 6:00 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit arrested Hussein Kafel, 26, of Roslindale, at his residence on Cummins Highway pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant on charges of Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon. The warrant was applied for and granted following an investigation into a non-fatal stabbing of an adult male victim which occurred at about 5:59 PM on Wednesday June 8, 2022, in the area of Healy Field located at 15 Firth Road in Roslindale. During their arrest of the suspect, the officers also recovered a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun as well as more than 100 OxyContin pills, 16 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of Fentanyl.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested on Firearm Charges after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 9:15 PM, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Eliomar De La Cruz, 19, of Randolph while in the area of 692 Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester. Offices were patrolling...
RANDOLPH, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Multiple Individuals and a Motor Vehicle in Connection to Recent Shots-Fired Incident in Charlestown

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals and the motor vehicle shown in the images above in relation to a shots-fired incident that occurred at about 3:56 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street in Charlestown. On arrival, officers located ballistic evidence and damage to two parked motor vehicles as well as an apartment on Polk Street.
bpdnews.com

16-Year-Old Suspect Under Arrest After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Dorchester

At about 6:27 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 16-year-old male from Hyde Park on firearm related charges following an investigation in the area of 30 Michigan Avenue in Dorchester. The suspect was placed in custody without incident after the officers recovered a loaded .380 caliber Hi-Point CF380 handgun from inside a ‘fanny pack’ which was hanging across the suspect’s chest. Prior to the stop, the suspect had been observed by the officers operating a partially damaged scooter on a sidewalk without a helmet on. It was later determined that the scooter had recently been reported stolen in Cambridge.
BOSTON, MA

