Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Investigation Update: At about 6:00 PM on Monday June 13, 2022, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit arrested Hussein Kafel, 26, of Roslindale, at his residence on Cummins Highway pursuant to an outstanding arrest warrant on charges of Assault and Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon. The warrant was applied for and granted following an investigation into a non-fatal stabbing of an adult male victim which occurred at about 5:59 PM on Wednesday June 8, 2022, in the area of Healy Field located at 15 Firth Road in Roslindale. During their arrest of the suspect, the officers also recovered a loaded .380 caliber Ruger handgun as well as more than 100 OxyContin pills, 16 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of Fentanyl.

