After trading shots earlier this month, J. Prince and Wack 100 have clashed again and this time it’s over the two accusing each other of being a “snitch.”. As of late, the Rap-A-Lot Records founder and prolific hip-hop manager have been at each other’s throats. The situation worsened when Prince spoke about their issues on a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, which saw him refer to Wack as a “clown” and “Rat100.” He also heavily criticized Wack for his repeated disses directed at the late Nipsey Hussle and 2Pac, among other controversial comments.

