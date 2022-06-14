ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Andrew Wiggins Is a Perfect Fit

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G54S5_0gAk3lD400
Photo: Ezra Shaw

The Warriors took a lot of heat for acquiring Andrew Wiggins in 2020, but none of it came from Doug Gottlieb. Doug was convinced Wiggins would flourish in Golden State and he was clearly correct in his initial assessment. The criticism of Wiggins was always about his passive nature and willingness to let others take center-stage, traits which have actually made him a perfect fit for the Warriors with guys like Steph Curry and Draymond Green already occupying the leadership roles. Wiggins is able to just focus on his game and has learned how to step up when needed.

Doug Gottlieb: “There has never been a better example of finding the right fit in order for your talents to come out than Andrew Wiggins in this year’s NBA Finals. Fit is everything.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

Basketball runs in the Curry family's blood, there's no doubt about it. Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry posted a video of her son, Canon, dribbling two basketballs at the same time. Her caption for the post said, "Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy." The NBA world quickly pointed...
NBA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Doug Gottlieb
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andrew Wiggins
TMZ.com

Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old, Canon, Dribbles Two Balls At Once, Just Like Daddy!

The NBA could be in serious trouble in 16 years ... 'cause Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son is already following in his papa's footsteps and showing off his incredible dribbling skills!!. Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted the clip on Tuesday ... with Canon mimicking Steph's iconic pregame ritual. "Canon Jack out here...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha reacts to GSW title win

With the Golden State Warriors finishing off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry has finally won his first Finals MVP. The All-Star point guard finally has this prestigious award to go along with his four championship rings and two regular season MVP awards. And while he and his teammates, the Warriors’ coaching staff, and front office have every reason to celebrate this momentous occasion, Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has a very special reaction to the Dubs’ title win.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals
The Spun

Grant Hill Names Most Hated NBA Player Of All Time

Grant Hill has been around the NBA since 1994. He has been able to face some of the best players the game has ever seen, such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. During an appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast, Hill revealed who he believes is the most hated NBA player of all time.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

'Fake Klay Thompson' Gets A Call From Brooklyn Nets Owner To Play For The Team After Being Banned For Life From Chase Center: "They Don’t Want You In Golden State. Come Play In Brooklyn!"

In the success of the Golden State Warriors over the last decade or so, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have arguably played the biggest role. The Splash Brothers changed the game with their incredible 3-point shooting ability. This also led to the popularity of the two soaring through the heights....
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding amazing talents and nurturing them into superstars. They did that with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. In exchange, the two players became superstars in their respective careers and did a lot for the franchise. Back during the 2005 NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history

Without a doubt, Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA’s most promising young guys and among those who are projected to carry the league into the future. Even at 24 years of age, the Boston Celtics All-Star has a lot of time left in his career to prove he belongs at the top. But while […] The post Jayson Tatum sets embarrassing playoff record in Finals never seen in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant hops in middle of Stephen A. Smith-Skip Bayless beef

When it comes to this week’s feud between two of the highest-profile sports media figures, Kevin Durant wouldn’t miss it for the world. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith created controversy this week with some comments he made on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast with JJ Redick. Smith spoke on former ESPN co-host Skip Bayless, claiming Bayless was struggling with ratings on “First Take” before Smith joined the show. He even went so far as to say that Bayless approached him in the parking lot of ESPN headquarters and essentially begged him to join “First Take,” telling Smith that “I need you.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy