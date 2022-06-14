Andrew Wiggins Is a Perfect Fit

Photo: Ezra Shaw

The Warriors took a lot of heat for acquiring Andrew Wiggins in 2020, but none of it came from Doug Gottlieb. Doug was convinced Wiggins would flourish in Golden State and he was clearly correct in his initial assessment. The criticism of Wiggins was always about his passive nature and willingness to let others take center-stage, traits which have actually made him a perfect fit for the Warriors with guys like Steph Curry and Draymond Green already occupying the leadership roles. Wiggins is able to just focus on his game and has learned how to step up when needed.

Doug Gottlieb: “There has never been a better example of finding the right fit in order for your talents to come out than Andrew Wiggins in this year’s NBA Finals. Fit is everything.”