TN Attorney General asks to reverse order aimed at LGBTQ discrimination

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery and 25 other state attorneys general are asking President Joe Biden to reverse an order regarding federal funding to food providers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month that it would not provide funding for food aid providers that discriminate against people on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. The guidance is based on an interpretation of Title IX and a Supreme Court decision that Slatery believes is “unlawful.”

Herbert Slatery

The guidance applies to state and local governments and programs that receive funding through the Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to provide free meals to people with a low income. They could lose federal funding if they refuse to serve LGBTQ people.

“This is yet another attempt by the executive branch and unelected regulators to do what only Congress is constitutionally authorized to do: change the law,” Slatery stated.

The USDA said the rule is necessary to ensure food security and equity.

“USDA is committed to administering all its programs with equity and fairness, and serving those in need with the highest dignity,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated in a press release. “A key step in advancing these principles is rooting out discrimination in any form — including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“No one should be denied access to nutritious food simply because of who they are or how they identify,” stated USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean.

Slatery’s press release states the USDA guidance is unlawful for a handful of reasons, including that “it was issued without providing the States and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act.”

It also states the USDA “premised it on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County,” a 2020 decision in which the Court held that people couldn’t be fired for being gay or transgender.

“They intentionally misread the Bostock decision to fit their social policy preferences and exclude the people and their elected representatives from the entire process,” Slatery stated.

The attorneys general from every state in the South, except for North Carolina, signed the letter.

The AGs’ effort to overturn the rule comes amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the country, in which gay and trans people, and the teachers and librarians who support them, have been accused of “grooming” children.

The Tennessee General Assembly has numerous laws targeting trans people, particularly students and athletes, since last year.

Lawmakers have also passed laws giving parents the power to ban books in schools. Many of those who testified said they wanted to ban books about gender identity and sexual orientation. They’ve also targeted classroom discussions, limiting what can be said on the subjects of race, sexuality, history and other divisive topics.