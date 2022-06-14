ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TN Attorney General asks to reverse order aimed at LGBTQ discrimination

By Ian Round
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery and 25 other state attorneys general are asking President Joe Biden to reverse an order regarding federal funding to food providers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month that it would not provide funding for food aid providers that discriminate against people on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. The guidance is based on an interpretation of Title IX and a Supreme Court decision that Slatery believes is “unlawful.”

Herbert Slatery

The guidance applies to state and local governments and programs that receive funding through the Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to provide free meals to people with a low income. They could lose federal funding if they refuse to serve LGBTQ people.

“This is yet another attempt by the executive branch and unelected regulators to do what only Congress is constitutionally authorized to do: change the law,” Slatery stated.

The USDA said the rule is necessary to ensure food security and equity.

“USDA is committed to administering all its programs with equity and fairness, and serving those in need with the highest dignity,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated in a press release. “A key step in advancing these principles is rooting out discrimination in any form — including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”

“No one should be denied access to nutritious food simply because of who they are or how they identify,” stated USDA Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean.

Slatery’s press release states the USDA guidance is unlawful for a handful of reasons, including that “it was issued without providing the States and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act.”

It also states the USDA “premised it on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County,” a 2020 decision in which the Court held that people couldn’t be fired for being gay or transgender.

“They intentionally misread the Bostock decision to fit their social policy preferences and exclude the people and their elected representatives from the entire process,” Slatery stated.

The attorneys general from every state in the South, except for North Carolina, signed the letter.

The AGs’ effort to overturn the rule comes amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment across the country, in which gay and trans people, and the teachers and librarians who support them, have been accused of “grooming” children.

The Tennessee General Assembly has numerous laws targeting trans people, particularly students and athletes, since last year.

Lawmakers have also passed laws giving parents the power to ban books in schools. Many of those who testified said they wanted to ban books about gender identity and sexual orientation. They’ve also targeted classroom discussions, limiting what can be said on the subjects of race, sexuality, history and other divisive topics.

wvlt.tv

Tennessee lawmakers renew call for gas tax moratorium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some lawmakers are calling for a drop in the state gas tax as prices soar to record highs. In March, some Democrats asked Gov. Bill Lee for a moratorium on the gas tax. Tennesseans pay about 27 cents a gallon in tax; that tax is pretty...
TENNESSEE STATE
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Federal grant to assist with food insecurity across Tennessee

(TDA press release) Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve the reach and resiliency...
WKRN

Group trains parents as new drug arrives in Tennessee

Group trains parents as new drug arrives in Tennessee. High interest rates, housing prices slowing down …. TBI seeking tips after Bedford County farmer shot …. Body pulled from Cumberland River identified as Columbia …
invisiblepeople.tv

Tennessee Moves to Make Camping on Public Land a Felony

“Don’t look down on us because we’re down on our luck,” an unhoused Nashville resident identified as Georgia told Chris Conte of News Channel 5. Georgia and her partner Kenny’s homeless story, like countless others, began with just one missed paycheck. Kenny, a Vietnam vet, and Georgia, a hygiene enthusiast with a sunny disposition, were living under a bridge when news cameras caught up with them. Tragically, their story isn’t all that rare these days. Increasingly, homelessness in Nashville and other parts of Tennessee is becoming commonplace.
TENNESSEE STATE
