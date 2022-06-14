ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLAYER RATINGS: Sloppy John Stones had an awful night, Kyle Walker was run ragged at centre back and it was a shocker for Gareth Southgate as toothless England were thrashed by Hungary

By Adrian Kajumba
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Hungary thrashed a dreadful England 4-0 on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and perpetuate the hosts' winless run in a competition they had hoped would be a morale-boosting warm-up for the World Cup.

Hungary shocked last year's European Championship finalists in the 16th minute when a miscued header from John Stones dropped to Roland Sallai who controlled the ball on his high before drilling it past Aaron Ramsdale into the goal.

Sallai scored a second in the 70th minute with a perfect finish with the outside of his boot after Kalvin Phillips lost a tackle. Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag heaped humiliation on England with two late goals, while England defender Stones was sent off for two yellow cards.

Sportsmail's ADRIAN KAJUMBA rated the players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBX5E_0gAk3gnR00
John Stones could not handle Adam Szalai and was at fault for the opening goal by Hungary

ENGLAND (4-3-3)

AARON RAMSDALE 6

Got a touch on first two Hungary goals but was left exposed each time. Helpless too for third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfGrM_0gAk3gnR00
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did get a touch on first two goals but had a tough night 

KYLE WALKER 4

Frustrated at full-back, ragged at centre-back summed up by being out of position for Hungary’s third.

JOHN STONES 3

Awful night. Poor header before opener, sloppy passing, second best against Szalai and sent off.

MARC GUEHI 6.5

Was on the front foot with his defending. One first-half intervention was especially crucial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4Bte_0gAk3gnR00
Defender Kyle Walker also had a miserable night as England were thrashed at Molineux

REECE JAMES 7

Did not look out of place as first-half left back. Even more threatening as second-half right wing back.

KALVIN PHILLIPS 6

Poor for Hungary’s second goal. Robbed of possession then beaten in challenge. Fine until then.

CONOR GALLAGHER 7.5

Produced an all-action display, contributing at both ends. Provided some much-needed intensity.

JUDE BELLINGHAM 7.5

Keen to take responsibility to try and make things happen. Showed his ability, energy and maturity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4aY4_0gAk3gnR00
Teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham was a bright spot for England with a mature display
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cg9mq_0gAk3gnR00
Conor Gallagher provided some much-needed intensity before he was substituted

JARROD BOWEN 6

Blew early headed chance. Worked hard but unable to make most of some good situations.

HARRY KANE 6

Dropped deep to link play well and hit bar with header but missed kick before Hungary opener.

BUKAYO SAKA 5

One dangerous cross aside, was not involved enough and little came off when ball did come his way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227JsE_0gAk3gnR00
Winger Bukayo Saka wasn't involved enough and made little impact when he did have the ball

SUBSTITUTES

Sterling 6 (for Bowen 46)

Mount 5 (for Gallagher 56)

Foden 5 (for Bellingham 68)

Maguire (for Saka 85)

Not used: Pickford, Pope, Trippier, Grealish, Coady, Ward-Prowse, Rice, Abraham.

MANAGER

GARETH SOUTHGATE 3

A shocker of a night to cap an international break to forget. Nothing went right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVKRt_0gAk3gnR00
England manager Gareth Southgate had a night to forget as his side were thrashed 

HUNGARY (4-4-2)

Dibusz 7.5; Lang 7, Orban 7.5, Szalai 7.5, Z Nagy 8; Fiola 7, Schäfer 7, Styles 7 (A Nagy 56, 6), Szoboszlai 7.5 (Gazdag 56, 6); Sallai 8 (Nego 78), Szalai 8.5 (Adam 68, 7).

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA) 6

No nonsense officiating but got the decision to show Stones a second yellow wrong.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

