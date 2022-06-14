ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Saracens 80 minutes from Premiership redemption, Elliot Daly recalls pub summit during scandal when top stars pledged to 'lead the club back to the big time again'

By Alex Bywater
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Saracens’ bid to turn from sinners to Premiership winners began in the pub and is now only 80 minutes away from completion.

Mark McCall’s side face Leicester in Saturday’s Twickenham final knowing what would be a sixth English top-flight title is within touching distance.

Saracens were rocked by relegation to the Championship for breaching salary cap rules in 2020, but they have bounced back in style in their first season back in the top-flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFYV3_0gAk3O6T00
Elliot Daly was among the big names to stay and help Saracens back to the big time 

‘It was a very weird and difficult time,’ centre Elliot Daly said of his team’s rule breach.

‘There were a lot of murmurings about what was going to happen and how many points we were going to be deducted. We met in a pub when it all started kicking off.

‘All the senior players were there and we sat in a room.

‘We didn’t really know what to say at the start because it was a really difficult situation to deal with and we realised we needed to get the club back to where it belongs.’

The Wicked Lady near Harpenden was the venue for Saracens’ 2020 summit meeting where the club’s England stars – including Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje – committed to not jumping ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIji9_0gAk3O6T00
Owen Farrell (right) will attempt to orchestrate a win for Mark McCall's men on Saturday

After a season in the second division, which began with a humiliating defeat by Cornish Pirates, Saracens have been back to their best this term.

‘We all decided we were going to stay,’ Daly added. ‘After that chat we all bought in and said we are getting us back up.

‘It gives you an appreciation that not everything can go your way. The best thing that probably happened to us was losing the first game. It was one of those waking-up calls.

‘The way we came back to the Premiership, started the year, and have carried on is a testament to everyone at Saracens.

‘It would have been easy to come fourth or fifth or lose in a semi-final this year and say “We were in the Championship last year” but that is not what this club is about.

‘We are about competing on the big stages and we are back there now.

England lock Itoje will be a key figure for Saracens against Leicester and as one of the game’s biggest stars, he has admitted he does feel a responsibility to help grow rugby’s popularity.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor has revealed the league could look into taking the final – its showpiece game – away from Twickenham.

Superstar second row Itoje said: ‘The traditionalist in me likes it being at Twickenham, the home of English rugby, but if there are ways in which we can make it a bigger spectacle for the fans and more enjoyable viewing experience, I’d be all for it.

‘If that’s the direction rugby wants to go then definitely we need a bigger push.

‘If you were to compare it (the Premiership final) to other major sporting events – the Champions League final, the Monaco or Miami Grand Prix – those are events people don’t want to miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVWIx_0gAk3O6T00
Maro Itoje wants the Premiership final to grow as an entertainment spectacle 

‘I’m sure Twickenham will be sold out with loads of people there, but predominantly they will be rugby fans. The difference between that and some other events I’ve spoken about is that they’re events that ordinary people, or sports fans, don’t want to miss.

‘They want to be there, see what it’s like and feel the atmosphere, the experience. That’s the challenge for these big events in rugby – to shift it.

‘The rugby fans will always be there and be important and we can’t do anything without our rugby fans so they always need to be served. But we want to make it a spectacle where the ordinary person doesn’t want to miss it. The Premiership final should be the biggest event in town.’

Asked if he feels dutybound to help do that, Itoje responded: ‘I don’t know if I feel a duty, but as a player in the game it’s perhaps a responsibility.

‘The game was growing before I picked up the ball and hopefully it will continue to grow now and in the future. That’s the plan, hopefully.

‘As one of the current players holding the baton it’s probably our responsibility to grow the game in any way we can.’

