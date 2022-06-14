Delivery of methamphetamine, fentanyl leads to charges

Williamsport, Pa. —The confidential informant left the vehicle near the 3000 block of Lycoming Creek Road and met with a person officers said agreed to sell narcotics.

The CI got into a vehicle with Tyree Golden, 30, of Wilkes-Barre and exchanged $350 for methamphetamine and fentanyl, detectives said. According to investigators, Golden delivered 7.48 grams of methamphetamine and two waxen bags of fentanyl to the informant.

Golden was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility during a June 8 preliminary arraignment. Golden was charged with narcotics and gun offenses in May.

Court records show Golden is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bond. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 15 and June 20 for the various charges.

