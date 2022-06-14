ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Man arrested in connection to deadly Brunswick bar shooting that happened in January

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Darren Cowart Jr. Darren Cowart Jr. (Brunswick Police Department)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One of the two men wanted in connection to a deadly January shootout inside a Brunswick bar has been arrested, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Darren Cowart Jr., 26, is facing a charge of party to a crime of murder, BPD said in a Facebook post.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Brandon Capers, 32, of Brunswick, was killed and five others were hurt in a shootout inside the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue.

In a Facebook post shortly after the shooting, BPD announced it issued arrest warrants for Cowart and 27-year-old Antonio Duncan, both of whom are from Brunswick.

Police said Cowart and Duncan were shooting at each other and injured five people ranging in ages from 25 to 52.

Cowart was taken into custody on Tuesday after police conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Bartow Street.

Duncan is still wanted on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators say Duncan is considered armed and dangerous and he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carla Futch at (912) 279-2641 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.

