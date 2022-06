Wednesday saw minicamps continue for much of the NFL, as many teams performed for the last time before training camps start in late July. But the big news of the day came from teams that already concluded minicamps, as the Pittsburgh Steelers made Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in NFL history with a four-year extension worth $18.4 million per season. The Indianapolis Colts lost one of their starting safeties, as Khari Willis is retiring after three seasons.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO