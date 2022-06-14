ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive heat warning through Wednesday night

By Ed Curran
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKyVy_0gAk0DV700

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures at Midway International Airport on Tuesday reached 100°, the first time Midway has seen triple-digit temperatures since July of 2012.

With the humidity factored in, it felt like 106° at Midway this afternoon.

The city's official temperature records are measured at O'Hare, so it's not an official record for this date in Chicago, which was 99°, set in 1987.

CBS

O'Hare saw temperatures hit 96° by 3 p.m., with a heat index of 103°.

The normal high temperature for June 14 is 80°, which will be the approximate low temperature overnight.

Those sweltering temperatures have virtually all of the Chicago area under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday, except in Lake and McHenry counties, which are under a heat advisory.

The intense heat comes as cleanup efforts continue in the wake of Monday's storm, which brought a lot of straight-line wind damage. The National Weather Service is also continuing to study the damage to determine if there is evidence of a brief tornado or two.

Wind gusts reached 84 mph at O'Hare on Monday.

Wednesday's high will reach around 97°, with feels-like temperatures a little over 100°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjXHm_0gAk0DV700
CBS

Storms at night on Wednesday.

Thursday will be just over 90°.

Relief comes Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with cooler conditions.

Temperaturess are back in the 90s by Monday.

Tonight- Clear, warm and muggy. Low of 81.

Wednesday- Sunny, hot and humid. High of 97. Feels-like temp around 100.

Wednesday Night- T-storms.

Thursday- 91 for a high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqOTn_0gAk0DV700
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot but less humid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be another hot day, but not as humid. Thursday's highs will be in the high 80s and low 90s.By Friday, temperatures drop to the 80s for a more comfortable Father's Day weekend. Saturday in the 70s and warmer Sunday in the 80s.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Relief from the heat is on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and breezy tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Low to mid 60s in the western suburbs.Sunny skies, dry and not as hot for Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A northeast wind off the lake will make for a much cooler Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s, but only in the 60s near the lake. Turning hotter again starting Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Mid 90s and more humid for early next week.TONIGHT: Clear skies and breezy. Low 69°FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 84°SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 72°
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
Block Club Chicago

It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday, And More Storms Are Expected — But Things Will Cool Off Soon

CHICAGO — The city could feel as hot as 105 degrees Wednesday, and a potentially dangerous thunderstorm could hit — but relief is coming. Chicago is expected to be sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But it’ll be humid, and it could feel like 100-105 degrees outside, with the worst of the heat occurring during the afternoon, according to the weather agency.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Black Wall Street's tents were destroyed in storms, West Side entrepreneur hoping to rebuild

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last week, we introduced you to a West Side shero, who is giving a big boost to local entrepreneurs through her weekly outdoor market. But after our story aired, the Lavern Herron's business was hit by the severe storms that blew through Chicago on Monday, causing major damage.Last Saturday, after Herron was featured on CBS 2, Black Wall Street, the weekly outdoor market that showcases the work of mostly Black and West Side entrepreneurs, was bustling. "So many people came last week and said, 'I'm so proud of you, I'm so happy you're doing this," she said....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crews continue work to restore power to residents in Broadview following Monday's storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures continue to rise, but relief has settled in for dozens of families who have gone days without power following Monday's storms.Our nonstop news crew watched ComEd crews at work Thursday morning -- working to get the lights and air conditioning back on.CBS 2's Meredith barrack reports from Broadview where crews have been working tirelessly to restore energy.ComEd workers have been here since early this morning, all to ensure all the lights and air conditioners in Broadview are back on. Their hard work has paid off.On Wednesday night, we told you over 600 customers in the area...
BROADVIEW, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Index#Chicago Area#Midway#Cbs O Hare#Cbs Storms#Temperaturess
CBS Chicago

'Everybody is passing the buck': Electrical problems at suburban trailer park leave residents hot and bothered

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Their air conditioners are on full blast, but residents of a south suburban mobile home community are still sweating.They worried this would happen.They say they've been complaining about a problem with their power supply for months. Morning Insider Lauren Victory digs into who is to blame for the toasty trailers. It's doggone hot and dachshund Lucy Lu has ice in her water bowl. Her mom, Carol Dills, has been cooling off with frozen paper towels.Mother Nature isn't the only cause of extreme heat at the River Point Mobile Home Community in Burnham. An electrical issue has been affecting power...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

EF-0 tornado confirmed Monday in Western suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around 80 mph and the tornado had a max width of 25 yards.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Chicago

CFD crews battle extra-alarm fire in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters responded to a burning coach house in Little Village Thursday afternoon.The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near 23rd and Homan. It quickly escalated into an extra-alarm fire.CFD managed to get it under control -- also saving a cat from the burning home. No injuries were reported. The heat made fighting the fire a tough task. CFD set up a shower, so firefighters could stay cool while they extinguished the flames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed on CTA Red Line train in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood overnight. Police said the stabbing took place on a train near 63rd Street around 11 p.m. Police said a 21-year-old man was riding the train when someone approached with a knife and stabbed him in the left arm. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Earlier in the day, CBS 2 reported a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the entrance of a Red Line station in ChathamThese incidents are part of a violent trend. CBS 2 has been tracking violence on the CTA since 2015 through June 8 of this year. Numbers for 2022 incidents are already approaching 400.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Chicago

Found: Two boys, 12 and 14, last seen Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two boys who have been missing since Friday afternoon in Crown Point, Indiana have been found safe.Crown Point Police said the boys, ages 12 and 14, left their home in the 1200 block of West 97th Place around 4:30 p.m. Friday.Both boys are African American. The 14-year-old boy is 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray jogging pants with a white stripe, a black T-shirt, and black gym shoes. The 12-year-old boy is 4-foot-8 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a circular eagle logo, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and a pair of Crocs.Information on where they were found was not made available. 
CROWN POINT, IN
CBS Chicago

Wait for traffic light at dangerous intersection could take years; neighbors want solution now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It keeps happening; drivers getting into crashes at an intersection near downtown Chicago. We told you months ago how one business owner documented many of them, to highlight the need for an immediate fix. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports that fix has not been put into place, and returned to ask why.The city has promised a traffic light at the intersection of Halsted and Hubbard streets in the West Loop, but has yet to follow through. After pushing for answers, CBS 2 has learned when it might be installed, but in the meantime there is fear."Our worst...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago, Cook County suburbs return to medium COVID-19 risk level

Chicago and suburban Cook County returned to the medium risk level for COVID-19 on Thursday, as new cases and hospitalizations continued to drop."We have been trending in the right direction of late with lower case rates and very few hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, so we're happy to see this," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "But COVID-19 is still with us. We continue to recommend masking indoors and that the medically vulnerable in particular continue to take precautions to protect themselves from infection. We're not close to being out of this yet."Chicago and the Cook County suburbs moved to the high risk level for COVID-19 three weeks ago, amid rising cases across the area, prompting public health officials to urge people to resume wearing masks indoors.Lake, DuPage, and Kane counties also are at the medium risk level, while Will, Kankakee, and Kendall counties are at high risk level.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Excitement is building for Juneteenth celebrations across Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Festivities are planned across the Chicago area this weekend for Juneteenth, the national holiday honoring the official freeing of slaves in the United States.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shares more about a giant celebration in the south suburbs, with thousands of people on the guest list."It feels like it was just yesterday," said Destiny Watson, walking in the Homewood-Flossmoor parking lot where, a year ago, her dream became a reality: bring the first-ever Juneteenth celebration to the south suburbs.She told CBS 2 back then how Black Lives Matter protests inspired the festival."The ages, the races, everyone that was...
CHICAGO, IL
purewow.com

15 of the Best BBQ Restaurants in Chicago, Plus 1 That’s Worth a Drive

If you ask us, BBQ is best left to the professionals. Between the tenderness of the meat, the tangy flavor of the sauce and the layers of smokiness, there are a lot of elements to this genre that require serious skill (or at the very least, a good smoker). The best BBQ restaurants in Chicago will do all the hard work for you, so all you’ll have to do is show up and clean your plate (though, TBH, that might be quite a tall order in and of itself). We’ve rounded up 15 of the most impressive spots in the city, plus one in the Chicagoland area that’s well worth a short drive.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Unique Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
84K+
Followers
26K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy