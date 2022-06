This magnificent Queen Anne, formerly located at 701 Farmer St., was built in 1898 on the southeast corner of Farmer and Randolph streets by William Groome. It was designed by J.W. Gaskill and constructed by the Spengler Company. The Groome family was a very large one, with William and Theresa rearing six daughters and two sons. William Groome was a native of London, England who moved with his family to Vicksburg when he was 6 years old.

1 DAY AGO