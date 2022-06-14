ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

After starting off the season at Austin-East and Catholic high schools in Knoxville, One Knox Soccer brings its final four "home" matches to Blount County beginning this weekend.

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

