SMAC athletes shined throughout the spring

Hundreds of athletes from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were able to shine throughout the spring season on the diamond, the track, the court and lacrosse fields of both natural grass and turf fields. Each spring the Southern Maryland News seeks to recognize the best athletes in each sport from first-hand accounts and input from coaches.

Hughes takes home softball player of the year title

Calvert High School senior shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes enjoyed another solid season at the plate and in the field for the Cavaliers and played a key role in the team’s successful 2A State title run. Hughes, the 2021 SMAC Chesapeake Division softball player of the year and a College of Charleston recruit, batted. 588 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and four triples, scored 43 runs and drove in 29 more to lead the Cavaliers to the SMAC and 2A State titles. Calvert junior pitcher Emma DeBoer and junior second baseman Grace Atherton were also key members of the Cavaliers’ successful run to the 2A State title. Chopticon just missed in its 3A State title bid, but catcher Karlie Wolfe, Kaylee Overby and Laci Wood all enjoyed superb seasons for the Braves. Northern seniors Sam Flowers, Sydney Parlett and Marisa Powell also were among the best players in SMAC throughout the spring.

Delair is baseball player of the year

Patuxent High School senior Jeff Delair thrived in his role as the ace of the Panthers’ staff, going 8-0 with a 1.57 earned run average and 87 strikeouts from 49 innings of work. Delair, who is headed to Chesapeake College this fall for baseball, also helped his own base by batting .343 with 20 runs scored and another 17 driven in while stealing 13 bases. Delair was selected to the All-SMAC first team and also pitched two innings in the annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Camden Yards in Baltimore on June 6. Longtime teammate Brady Powell, another All-SMAC first team choice who is headed to George Mason University, solidified the Panthers’ defense at shortstop and lineup by batting .446 with 8 doubles, 5 homers, 33 RBI and scored 30 runs. He also fanned 19 batters in 11 innings of work on the mound and did not allow a single run.

Powell earns boys lacrosse player of the year title

Huntingtown High School senior Donovan Powell was named the top boys lacrosse player in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference for a second consecutive year after leading the Hurricanes to an undefeated regular season, the SMAC championship and the school’s first berth in the 3A State Championship game. Powell scored 42 goals and added 48 assists for the Hurricanes as Huntingtown defeated Northern to capture the SMAC championship and was undefeated until suffering an 11-7 setback to Kent Island in the 3A state championship game at Loyola University last month. Calvert High School’s Jason Zapoli scored 58 goals and added 45 assists (103 points) for the 8-4 Cavaliers during the 2022 season, leading SMAC in goals and points, though the team ended its season with a 1-19 loss against the Hurricanes.

Blackwell named top girls lacrosse player

Northern High School senior Mackenzie Blackwell played a key role in leading the Patriots to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship and 3A South Region title and berth in the 3A State semifinals by scoring 62 goals and adding 28 assists. The Eastern Michigan University recruit, who was also a key component for the Northern field hockey team, was instrumental in leading the Patriots to two victories over longtime rival Huntingtown, including the SMAC Championship game at Leonardtown. Huntingtown senior Hannah Schiemer, Patuxent senior Abby Alderman, Calverton School sophomore Brooke Boyd and Northern junior Annie Galarza and sophomore Maddie Matthews each enjoyed superb seasons for their squads.

Ball named top female track athlete

North Point High School senior Corinne Ball displayed both speed and agility throughout the year on the track and her efforts eventually earned her a state title and several other ribbons. Ball captured the 4A State title in the 300-meter hurdles (45.43) and also finished fourth in both the 100 hurdles (15.46) and the triple jump (37-06.25). While Ball may have been the fastest of the fast among sprinters in the SMAC, Northern High School’s Leah Powell, Kacie Hoyle and Ella Meccia all excelled in their events as did Leonardtown senior Parker O’Brien and Great Mills senior Cooper Brotherton, who were clearly the top distance specialists in SMAC and also delivered superb efforts in individual events and relays at the region and state championship meets.

Collins named top male track athlete

North Point High School senior Kevin Collins displayed ample speed throughout the spring season en route to being named the top track male athlete in Southern Maryland. Collins captured the 4A state title in the 200 (21.71), finished second in the 100 (10.58) and anchored the 400 relay (42.74) which finished second at states after previously establishing a new SMAC record in that event had stood for over 20 years. Collins was the dean of speed among SMAC track runners, but Huntingtown senior Thomas Foulkes was again the area’s top distance runner, having captured the SMAC title in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 and then finished fourth in the 3,200 at the 3A State meet.

Szatanek named top field athlete

Huntingtown High School senior Adam Szatanek was the dominant force in the shot put throw throughout the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season and eventually garnered the SMAC and 3A State Championship (54-03.50) in that event. Szatanek also came painstakingly close to taking home a pair of 3A State titles in field events, only to be edged by senior teammate Aiden Walker in the discus. Walker’s gold medal throw of 153-11 bested Szatanek by an inch. Walker also placed sixth in the boys’ shot put at the state meet. Throughout the SMAC meets, Szatanek and Walker were typically one-two in both the shot put and discuss throws and their performances in those events at the 3A State Championship meet nearly vaulted the Hurricanes to the overall title, finishing just two points behind SMAC and county foe Northern.

Vanden Berg named top female field athlete

La Plata High Scholl senior Emma Vanden Berg ascended to the head of the class early in field events and later took home both Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and 2A State championships in both the discus and shot put. Vanden Berg captured the 2A State title in the discus (109-10) and the shot put (37-07.50) just three weeks after winning the SMAC Championships in both events. Leonardtown senior Dylan Countiss, Northern’s Destiny Lewis, Patuxent freshman Taisiya Reid and Westlake sophomore Zecariya Fenwick also all enjoyed superb seasons in field events throughout the spring.

Nacua named top male tennis player

Throughout the spring season in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, La Plata High School sophomore Herald Nacua had served notice that he was among the best players in the conference despite his youthfulness. Following the week-long action of the SMAC Championships at North Point, Nacua emerged as the boys’ singles champion. Younger brother of former La Plata standout Keir Nacua, now a member of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Tennis Team, Nacua also returned to capture the 2A South Region title and enjoyed a good showing at the 2A State Championship meet before bowing out prior to the finals at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Howard County. Great Mills’ doubles partners Sean Eby and Mark Hoffman enjoyed a perfect run through the SMAC season and SMAC tournament and the Hornets’ tandem also performed well at the 3A state championships.

Solomon named top female tennis player

Throughout the spring, North Point junior Cleopatra Solomon turned the girls’ number one singles events into her own personal showcase. Her success continued throughout the SMAC tournament where she eventually captured the number one singles’ title by defeating Huntingtown sophomore Bella White, 6-1, 6-2. Solomon would later add a region title to her resume, but she was upended in the 4A state tournament before reaching the championship finals at the Wilde Lake Tennis Complex in Howard County. Great Mills’ doubles partners Katie O’Toole and Leslie Pope were nearly unbeatable throughout the spring, suffering just one, dramatic setback to Huntingtown’s Bella Rosasco and Sarah Naron. But the Hornets’ tandem later avenged that setback in the SMAC tournament championship finals to win that match in straight sets.

