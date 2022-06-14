ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Abel: Shouting stones against gun violence

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNpaO_0gAjzCYF00

There is a scripture that states, “The stones will shout out.”

In short, the passage has to do with Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and the idea that if his followers are silent then the stones will shout out in praise.  While the thought of stones shouting out is a fascinating image, I have often wondered, what would make stones shout today?

I recently had the opportunity to spend time in Zion National Park. And yes, the stones shouted out in beauty. For those of you who have been, you know what I mean. Zion encompasses some of the most scenic canyon country in the United States, thanks to the flow of the Virgin River and its tributaries. There are high plateaus, stunning sandstone formations and free-standing arches. Plus, my favorite, eyebrows.

I visited over a 4-day period blessed with magnificent weather. The crowd wasn’t too overwhelming, and there were a number of hiking trails from which to choose.

If you haven’t been, I highly recommend it. It’s a short 3-hour drive from Las Vegas to Zion and that drive is filled with impressive scenery.

But what else, I wonder, might make stones shout. Well, every day we are reminded about the unrelenting gun violence wreaking havoc on our nation. In 2020, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Firearm Fast Facts Report at cdc.gov, which was made public in December of 2021. That’s a 15% increase. While there’s a ton more statistics offered with this report, suffice to say the total gun deaths equate to 124 per day!

Remember, Jesus talked about the stones shouting out when his followers are silent. For a nation that claims to be a Christian nation, far too many of us remain silent about ever-increasing gun violence.

This time, not in praise or beauty, I hear the stones shouting out in grief and pain for Uvalde, and Tulsa, and Philadelphia, and Phoenix, and...

Editor’s Note: Brady Abel is United Church of Sun City pastor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Woman killed in forklift accident at Tempe work site

TEMPE, Ariz. — A forklift operator died Thursday morning at a job site in Tempe, police said. The accident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Kachina Drive and involved a work site for United Southwest Components. Tempe police said the forklift operator, identified as...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember beloved Phoenix veterinarian killed by red-light runner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Loved ones are remembering a well-known Phoenix veterinarian who died after police say a man ran a red light and crashed into her car on Monday morning. Friends say Dr. Adele Murad was just a few feet away from the animal hospital she worked at. “Within a few seconds, with a blink of an eye, life was taken away,” Mona Oshana said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Veterinarian killed in west Phoenix crash remembered

ADOT officials say since 2018, thermal cameras have detected more than 250 wrong-way drivers. Now, they're hoping to install more cameras along Valley freeways. A credit union CFO is recommending Arizonans quickly pay off as much debt as possible and save at least six months worth of cash following the hike.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix grandmother reaches out for help after being told to clean alley behind house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dixie Chapman, 77, has a tough time getting around these days, but she can go into her backyard. The senior has a block wall behind her south Phoenix home that shields her from all the trash and debris on the other side. “My back is bad,” said Chapman. “I can’t breathe good enough to even walk around out there to see what’s there.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

People Keep Defacing Kari Lake Signs

Kari Lake, the former TV news anchor turned polarizing far-right candidate for Arizona governor, has spent the last year of her campaign capitalizing on her relationship with former president Donald Trump. Trump gave Lake a glowing endorsement for governor last year. The two have appeared together frequently — at Trump's...
PHOENIX, AZ
Grist

As a heat wave grips the US, lessons from the hottest city in America

Summer is not something to look forward to in Phoenix, Arizona. For many in the hottest city in America, summer is something to survive. Masavi Perea, 47, knows this well. A former construction worker, he’s now the organizing director of Chispa Arizona, a grassroots group that fights for clean air and water, healthy neighborhoods, and climate action in Latino communities. One of his top priorities is to protect the people in West and South Phoenix who are most likely to suffer, get sick, and even die from extreme heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
AZFamily

2 masked men who ambushed Phoenix detective fired 19 rounds, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two masked men who ambushed a Phoenix police detective fired 19 rounds, according to court documents. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department identified the two masked men as Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22. They face multiple felonies in connection to the shooting. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
KTAR.com

FBI Phoenix warns about ‘sextortion’ schemes targeting teenage boys

PHOENIX – With kids having more free time to spend online during summer break, law enforcement officials are warning Phoenix-area families about a rise in ‘sextortion’ schemes targeting teenage boys. Sextortion is where a perpetrator convinces a victim to provide a sexual photo or video and then...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man who threatened to 'hunt' LGBTQ supporters arrested in unrelated case

PHOENIX - An Arizona anti-mask advocate who's been on the radar of local law enforcement for threatening to "hunt" LGBTQ supporters in Target stores was arrested over the weekend for a separate case. Officers took Ethan Schmidt into custody at the Arizona State Capitol during the "March for our Lives"...
cdcgamingreports.com

Arizona: Gila River appoints four to Santan Mountain Casino leadership team

Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Arizona, recently announced the leadership team for its new Santan Mountain Casino. Blake Katsnelson, who has been with Gila River since 2009, will be the general manager at Santan Mountain. Katsnelson started his career at Gila River in marketing and player club departments.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Phoenix Uber driver attack caught on dashcam, suspect sought

Deputies in Phoenix, Arizona, are investigating an incident in which an Uber customer attacked his driver before leaving the scene – a dramatic incident caught on surveillance video. The Uber driver, Jonathan Carroll, picked up the customer in the Laveen area around 2 a.m., Fox 10 of Phoenix reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors describe chaotic scene after Phoenix police officer shot in Laveen

Congressman calls on Arizona AG to investigate outages in eastern Arizona. Congressman Tom O’Halleran sent a letter to the Arizona Attorney General Thursday asking the AG to investigate whether the outages are a result of negligence. Witnesses testify "fake electors" from Arizona part of plan to overturn election. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy