Talk show host Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly were spotted going to visit Ozzy Osbourne, who is hospitalized after a “major operation.” There has been no official word on what type of surgery the famed “Blizzard of Oz” rock singer went through at this time. Yet Sharon did say on her British talk show that she would be heading back to the West Coast, according to Fox News. “He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she told her fellow TalkTV panelists last week. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO