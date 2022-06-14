ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NCAA meets with Miami booster John Ruiz at it begins combing through NIL landscape in college sports

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spearheading one of the most significant and well-publicized name, image and likeness campaigns in college sports over the past several months, Miami mega-booster John Ruiz is part of an NCAA inquiry into NIL practices, the prominent attorney confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. NCAA enforcement staff visited Ruiz last week...

