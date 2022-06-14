Local organizations, residents celebrate Flag Day

Every year on June 14, millions of Americans commemorate the adoption of the U.S. flag in what is known as “Flag Day” throughout the country.

Some see the holiday as another time to honor deceased military members while others regard the flag as a symbol of freedom. Ever since President Woodrow Wilson officially established the holiday on June 14, 1916, patriotic Americans have set aside the day to celebrate in a variety of ways.

Scores of Baltimore County residents and organizations participated in Flag Day festivities this year, including the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River.

On June 11, Edgemere resident Dale Grimes hosted a flag display at the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River (known to many as the Essex Museum) that attracted about 40 guests. Grimes, known locally as the “Flag Man,” said he has the largest collection of private World War II Navy flags in Maryland.

“Especially young people – I want them to have an appreciation for our country and for the freedoms that we enjoy,” Grimes said, adding that this year’s theme was World War II minutemen flags.

The minutemen flags Grimes had on display were prevalent during World War II when businesses and organizations flew them to show their support for the war effort. The original flags Grimes used are more than 75 years old.

“Eighty years ago, our country had been at war for sixth months and it wasn’t going well, but now you start seeing minutemen flags everywhere. Why? Because people of the United States wanted to show that they were contributing toward the war effort,” said Grimes, a retired Baltimore County Public Schools high school math teacher.

“I’m telling these young people ‘people have died for you to enjoy this freedom.’”

Gilpin hosts 2nd annual flag retirement ceremony

Dennis Gilpin, director of the Police Community Relations Council in Precinct 11 (Essex), led a flag day ceremony at Renaissance Park on June 13 that was dedicated to fallen military members.

Attendees of the hour-long ceremony – which included community members, boy scouts and Baltimore County police – “retired” flags by burning them “in honor of a passing of a military member.”

The event, held around the same time last year, garnered about 15 guests according to Gilpin.