South San Francisco, CA June 15, 2022 Submitted by warmwaterwellness.org. On Monday, June 6, the Burlingame City Council became the latest governmental agency to unanimously approve a resolution calling for the Mickelson therapy pool’s reopening. They join the cities of Millbrae and San Mateo in passing resolutions that Sutter Health reopen the Mickelson facility. In addition, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and the Sequoia Healthcare District have passed resolutions, and other Peninsula cities are considering resolutions. The San Mateo Senior Citizens Commission, Half Moon Bay’s mayor and many physicians have penned letters of support.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO