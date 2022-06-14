ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Vegetation fire breaks out in San Jose

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters in San Jose rushed to the scene of...

www.ktvu.com

CBS San Francisco

Man suffered medical emergency prior to crash into San Jose Home Depot

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A man who died after his car crashed into a San Jose Home Depot over the weekend suffered a medical emergency before the accident that killed him, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The crash was reported at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at the store in the 2100 block of Monterey Road, where the man drove his vehicle into the front of the store and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said Thursday.The medical examiner's office on Wednesday determined the medical emergency, not any injuries from the crash, caused the man's death, so police said they are removing the case from their traffic fatality statistics for the year. 
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Fires Today: Updates and What to Know

We're officially in fire season and we will be tracking wildfires and other fire incidents reported by officials here. Bookmark this page and check back often to get the latest updates on fires reported in your area. Here's a look at the latest reports. Pittsburg brush fire in area of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews battling brush fire in South Bay

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — Units from the Milpitas and San Jose fire departments fought a brush fire on Tuesday afternoon. The San Jose Fire Department said approximately 20 units and 70 firefighters were sent to battle the blaze. The fire is located near the 1400 block of McCarthy Boulevard in Milpitas, SJFD said. Crews were […]
MILPITAS, CA
KTLA

Explosive device found at home of San Jose councilwoman

Police were investigating Tuesday after an explosive device was found at the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis. Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning when neighbor found a suspicious device near her house, the Bay Area News Group reported. Her family and nearby neighbors were evacuated. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire crews rescue man under BART train in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped underneath a BART train in Castro Valley. A search camera helped crews spot the injured man under the train on Tuesday about 2:20 p.m. Teams also de-energized the third rail and separated the BART cars to access the patient.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Emergency crews on scene in San Francisco's Excelsior

SAN FRANCISCO - An alert was sent out to San Francisco residents Wednesday afternoon about emergency crews on scene in the Excelsior neighborhood. Officials say there is "police activity" at Moscow Street and Russia Avenue. The alert was issued at around 3:12 p.m. The area is largely residential. No further...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire responding to 30-acre brush fire near Hollister

HOLLISTER – Cal Fire crews are responding to a brush fire that broke out near Hollister in San Benito County Tuesday afternoon.The agency's San Benito-Monterey Unit first reported the fire burning in a hay field off Highway 25 and Hudner Lane around 12:40 p.m. According to Cal Fire, at least 30 acres have burned.No injuries have been reported and no evacuation orders have been issued so far.As of 2 p.m., Cal Fire reported that forward progress on the fire has been stopped.Caltrans announced that Highway 25, which links Hollister to Highway 101, is closed in both directions at Highway 156 due to the fire. Highway 156 is also closed between Highway 25 and Buena Vista Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
padailypost.com

Two charged in robbery of Cal Ave. smoke shop

Two men who were allegedly part of a group of smash-and-grab robbers that hit stores throughout the Bay Area have been charged in the robbery of a smoke shop on California Avenue in January, Palo Alto police said today. The two men were already in Santa Clara County’s Elmwood jail...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car wraps around tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people are recovering Monday after the car they were in crashed into a tree in San Jose. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of Gurdwara Avenue in the eastern part of the city on Sunday. Authorities say the impact was so powerful, the car...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Raise Concern Over Shuttered SJ School Amid Recent Crimes

Residents say a shuttered school in South San Jose has become a nuisance. Glider Elementary School in South San Jose has been closed for four years now due to budget cuts and declining enrollment and neighbors say it has become a nuisance. Some of the windows have been smashed out...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose set to remove parking requirements in the near future

San Jose is now one step closer to removing a longstanding policy that has resulted in an oversupply of parking throughout the city, sprawl and higher housing costs. On Tuesday evening, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to come back later this year to finalize the removal of “mandatory parking minimums” following additional work on the policy by city officials.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Former San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta will be buried today

SAN JOSE (KRON) – At 1030 a.m. a private ceremony will be held for former San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta. Among the speakers will be former President Bill Clinton who Mineta served as secretary of commerce. Mineta died May 3 at the age of 90. He was San Jose mayor from 1971 to 1975. His […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose man found safe

UPDATE: A community member recognized Mr. Pham and he is now safely reunited with his family. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is looking for a missing 82-year-old man. SJPD referred to the man as “Mr. Tram.” Tram was last seen at approximately 9:00 a.m. near the 2400 block of South […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Explosive device found at San Jose lawmaker's home

SAN JOSE (AP) — Police were investigating Tuesday after an explosive device was found at the home of San Jose City Council member Dev Davis.Davis was home with her family in the Willow Glen neighborhood Tuesday morning when a neighbor found a suspicious device near her house, according to a report.Her family and nearby neighbors were evacuated.A bomb squad confirmed the device was explosive, police said, although they didn't immediately provide details. The device had been removed by Tuesday afternoon.No arrests had been made.Davis was elected to the City Council in 2016 and won re-election in 2020. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor in the June 7 primary election.In a statement, Davis said she was "seriously disturbed" that someone might have targeted her because she is an elected official."This further erodes our democracy and our ability to attract good people to run for public office," she said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mobile Home Park Fire Damages Multiple Units In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple units have burned in a fire at a Stockton mobile home park Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The Stockton Fire Department said reports of the fire first came in just before 3 p.m. from the 8600 block of West Lane, just north of Hammer Lane, in the Friendly Village Mobile Home Park. Five units were damaged and three are uninhabitable, officials said. The other two suffered minor damage. There have been no reports of injuries, but the fire department said five people were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
news24-680.com

Fire In Concord Condominium Complex Tuesday

A fire in a condominium unit at a complex in the 5000 block of Valley Crest Drive in Concord brought firefighters on the run Tuesday, prompting evacuations and forcing crews to vent the roofline after the blaze reportedly worked its way into an attic space. There were no reports of...
CONCORD, CA

