ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

SLCPD asking public’s help to find airport luggage thief

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjJOh_0gAjxRcK00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole two pieces of luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Police say the first investigation began at 4:23 p.m. on April 4 after a passenger told officers their luggage has been lost or stolen.

When detectives reviewed surveillance footage, they saw a man stepping off the UTA Trax train, walking to the baggage carousel, stealing the luggage, and walking back out to the Trax station and boarding the train.

Woman arrested in Utah stole dead baby’s identity to secure job, passport, $1.5 million in PPP loans

The images below show the suspect with several “distinguishable” tattoos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQ8L1_0gAjxRcK00
Courtesy: SLCPD

The second investigation began on May 18, after another passenger reported a piece of luggage was missing from the baggage carousel.

When detectives watched the surveillance footage a second time, they discovered this was the same man from the April 4 theft.

The two thefts are being investigated as felonies because the man stole luggage priced at over $1,500.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-802249.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

FIXITANDMOVEON
2d ago

If I was an investigator, I'd go to the closest liquor store and look at the surveillance system and see what time he comes in every day, which is easy. They open at 11am. You'll find him when they open in the morning.

Reply
4
Related
ABC4

Sandy Police search for woman using robbery victim’s credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a woman in connection to a credit card theft. Sandy Police say the female suspect is accused of using a credit card belonging to a robbery victim. Her image was captured on surveillance camera footage. She was last seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt, light-colored sunglasses and […]
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#City Police#Thief#Utah#Slcpd#Trax#Ppp#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Ohio fugitive wanted out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – A man with an active warrant out of Cleveland, Ohio is wanted and police believe he is in South Salt Lake. Kyle Anthony Dembowski, 32, is wanted out of Ohio on charges related to aggravated robbery, child neglect, drugs, and theft of a firearm.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Utahn arrested after drilling holes into gas tanks to steal fuel, police say

WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police have been investigating a case of large amounts of gasoline being stolen from the tanks of commercial vehicles. Keith Brian Lynch, 55, was arrested on May 30 for investigation of five counts of theft and four counts of criminal mischief. Formal charges had not been filed as of Thursday, but police said they are in the process of screening the case with prosecutors.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Utah fugitive arrested with several drugs during police pursuit

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man who had an active warrant out for his arrest was surrounded and arrested by police at a Maverik gas station Wednesday. A Utah County Deputy was driving north on I-15 around 7:45 p.m. when he spotted 29-year-old Chad Michael Llewellyn of Spanish Fork. The deputy learned Llewellyn was a […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Federal fugitive charged with murder in Salt Lake shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A Kearns man wanted by federal authorities now also faces a murder charge in Salt Lake City. Jared Charles Lance, 41, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, plus possession of a firearm by a restricted person and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Elderly woman rams through Brigham City Dollar Tree, police say

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Dollar Tree in Brigham City is facing thousands of dollars in damage after an elderly woman allegedly rammed her car through the store’s entryway.  According to Lt. Crapse of Brigham City Police, a woman was driving with her husband at 1:30 p.m. on June 14 when the crash happened. […]
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police search for suspects connected to burglarizing local business

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department is searching for these four suspects in connection to a business burglary. Police have released the suspects’ images caught on surveillance camera footage.  The first suspect, a man, was last seen wearing a bright neon yellow hoodie. The second suspect, a woman, […]
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot dog with AR-style rifle

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A 39-year-old Box Elder County man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot a neighbor’s dog with an AR-style rifle. According to Brigham City Police, Michael Nelson came out of his residence at 137 South 200 East on Tuesday and began shouting vulgarities at his neighbor. Police also say Nelson allegedly had an AR-style rifle in his possession as he told his neighbor he wanted to fight him.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police search for man luring children into car

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to lure two children to his vehicle in Sandy. Authorities say the incidents happened near the area of 11000 to 11400 South of 700 East on June 6 and June 9. The suspect is […]
ABC4

Crews pull drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews pulled a drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday night. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a drowning near the area of North Arm Trailhead at Pineview Reservoir around 10 p.m. Authorities say the victim’s friend said he lost sight of her after she had […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Murray Police search for suspects burglarizing sporting goods store

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department is searching for three people in connection to a shoplifting case. Police say the three suspects may have been involved in burglarizing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store. The suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage near the shop’s entrance. One suspect […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy