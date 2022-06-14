ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Just Halved the Price of Its 270-Piece Hart Mechanic’s Set

By Hank O&#8217;Hop
 3 days ago
Most dads always have room for more tools, and Hart’s 270-piece mechanic’s tool set will serve him well. It’s packed with all kinds of odds and ends that’ll work perfectly as a backup set, truck toolbox, or ones he’ll let you use when you ask to borrow tools. It’s even got a limited lifetime warranty. Walmart’s letting it fly for just $79, which is half of its regular $159 asking price. That’s an incredible savings.

Act quickly and get a Father’s Day set of tools that’ll last.

Ray Sanders
2d ago

really. a mechanic tool set.... what about milk, cheese and bread ? along with baby formula?

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

