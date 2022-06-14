ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox County cleaning up after Monday’s storm

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Communities across central Ohio have spent the day focused on cleaning up after Monday night’s storms.

Down power lines and trees across all of Knox County. A lot of people in Fredericktown have been up all night because of the storms. Several say that it’s the first storm that really hit the area hard. The whir of the chainsaws and hum of generators. It can be heard all around the village of Fredericktown.

“We heard the trees — we heard them hitting the roof — disaster zone,” described Randy Mitchell.

Rich Roberts added, “It was almost like the windows were gonna come in, I mean it was that powerful.”

Strong winds – that’s what residents say caused most of the damage Monday night.

“All of a sudden it’s like I said something hit the house because it shook the house,” said Jaci Brewer, describing the first round of storms Monday night. Brewer was shocked when she saw the tree in her front yard – now draped across her neighbor’s car and roof.

“The Impala is definitely totaled which is a bummer: we just got our roof done last year so I’m sad,” said neighbor Angie Anderson. Anderson says she heard a large boom and originally thought it was her trampoline.

She’s thankful no one was hurt. “It’s overwhelming — you know now we have a lot to figure out, a lot to clean, and I don’t know when help is coming to help clean and hook things back up.”

Cleaning up and getting power is all expected to take some time. The Fire Chief Scott Mast expects power to be out for the next several days. He says keeping folks cool will be a priority and if anyone needs help to pay them a visit.

“Here at the station of course we have a generator so we’re more than willing to do the same also do if someone needs to get cool, they’re more than welcome to come here.”

Mast is also urging people to stay away from any downlines – you never know when the power could kick back on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

whbc.com

STORM UPDATE: 20,000 Still Without Power in 3 Local Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over 20,000 power customers remain in the dark in storm-ravaged areas of Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties. As of Thursday at 5 a.m., AEP had 5100 outages in Wayne, 4400 in Holmes and 3700 in Tuscarawas. As of Wednesday night, 9000 homes...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Thousands of Knox County residents still powerless 2 days after storm

MOUNT VERNON -- Thousands of Knox County residents woke up in the dark Thursday for the third day in a row, as electricity remains scarce following Monday night's storm. Online outage maps and recent statements from Knox County's four main electrical providers – American Electric Power, The Energy Cooperative, Ohio Edison (FirstEnergy) and Consolidated Electric Co-Op – indicate that approximately 7,000 customers remained without power at sunrise Thursday.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
10TV

NWS: 3 EF1 tornadoes touched down in 4 Ohio counties Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in multiple Ohio counties on Monday night. According to preliminary reports, the tornadoes happened within a 16-minute span as a round of severe storms passed through central Ohio. Surveys conducted by the NWS rated all three as...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Storm damage reported in Marion, Morrow counties

MARION — A strong early summer storm brought rain, lightning, and high winds through Marion and Morrow counties Monday night. Downed power lines and fallen trees are being reported in both counties, according to sources. Damage in Marion along the Vernon Heights Boulevard area was extensive. Other parts of...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornados confirmed in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County earlier this week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. Monday near Chesterville, Morrow County, and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of the tornado, […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 83, helps with Knox County storm cleanup

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Many in central Ohio have been without power for about 24 hours, and in some places, it’s not expected to be back for days. The region is also seeing the hottest weather of the year so far. AEP’s outage map shows almost 60 percent of AEP’s customers in the county […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NWS: Two tornadoes hit Morrow County Monday

NWS: Two tornadoes hit Morrow County Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QoAanP. AEP won’t reimburse frustrated customers for spoiled …. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …. Juneteenth on the Ave. Ohio’s first measles case in 3 years found in Columbus …. Five sentenced in Stone Foltz hazing death.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued Thursday afternoon for Ashland

ASHLAND — A severe thunderstorm warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for Ashland and parts of Richland counties. The National Weather Service gives the area a 20% chance of yet another thunder storm until 2:45 p.m. The warning comes when nearly 3,000 people throughout Ashland County have yet to...
ASHLAND, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Crawford, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Richland The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Richland County in north central Ohio Central Ashland County in north central Ohio Southeastern Crawford County in north central Ohio * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crestline, or 8 miles northwest of Mansfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Crestline, Hayesville, Polk, Jeromesville, Bailey Lakes, North Robinson, Mifflin, Rowsburg, Nankin, Shenandoah, Olivesburg and Mohicanville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

