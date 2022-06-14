ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Attorney Tony Buzbee: 'Many others' could still file lawsuits against Browns' Deshaun Watson

By Zac Wassink
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to profess his innocence while speaking with reporters during the club's first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. However, reports surfaced Monday that Watson will soon face a total of 26 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, as two more plaintiffs are expected to have their cases filed.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing at least the 24 known plaintiffs, reacted to Watson's latest comments via a statement and suggested that more lawsuits are coming.

"We were sent the video of the Watson press conference," Buzbee remarked. "We appreciate the Cleveland market and its fervent support with regard to its new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. But: given the volume of the credible cases filed, the lead detective’s sworn testimony, the undisputed facts, and the heartbreak, pain, and havoc Watson has caused, we think it would be appropriate to see Deshaun Watson express some regret or remorse in the way he treated these women, some of which have sued and many others haven’t, yet. Attending some sort of counseling would be at least some step forward. We have nothing else to say on the subject."

This isn't the first time Buzbee has made such a declaration this spring. Back on May 31, he said that "other cases may come against" Watson, although he provided no timeline for when such lawsuits could be filed.

Two grand juries declined to indict Watson, and he's repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

This past Friday, it was reported that the Browns "are still all-in" on Watson even though he could be suspended for part or all of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's code of conduct. Backup Jacoby Brissett is preparing to start in case Watson is made ineligible to take the field by Week 1 in September.

