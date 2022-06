OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured early Wednesday morning in a crash in Allendale Township. Police say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. A 2010 Chevrolet HHR was traveling southbound on 68th Street when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The Chevrolet continued into the intersection and and collided with a 2011 Ford Fusion that was traveling westbound on Lake Michigan Drive.

