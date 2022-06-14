New Port Richey music, singing coach accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a music and singing coach in New Port Richey. The sheriff’s office said he was a voice coach not employed by the county school district.

Craig Hartfield, of Brandon, was arrested for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a 14-year-old girl. PSO said the incident was in October 2021. Their investigation began June 10. Hartfield was arrested on June 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hartfield “sent texts detailing his affection to the victim.” After his arrest, he stated that he provided the victim with alcohol, massages and other items. PSO said Hartfield has “denied that he’s attempted relationships with additional students.”

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone who knows or may be a victim to reach out to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online to the sheriff’s office.

