ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey music, singing coach accused of molesting 14-year-old girl

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KibqS_0gAjw5zg00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a music and singing coach in New Port Richey. The sheriff’s office said he was a voice coach not employed by the county school district.

Craig Hartfield, of Brandon, was arrested for the lewd and lascivious molestation of a 14-year-old girl. PSO said the incident was in October 2021. Their investigation began June 10. Hartfield was arrested on June 13.

Thieves wanted for stealing nearly 1,100 gallons of fuel from Florida gas station

According to the sheriff’s office, Hartfield “sent texts detailing his affection to the victim.” After his arrest, he stated that he provided the victim with alcohol, massages and other items. PSO said Hartfield has “denied that he’s attempted relationships with additional students.”

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone who knows or may be a victim to reach out to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco deputies release video they say shows boat being stolen

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office says it is searching for two thieves who stole a boat from a business on Bartelt Road in Holiday. According to law enforcement, two people in a silver Hyundai Santa Fe removed the 1999 UMA Seasport boat, which was later recovered near the intersection of Flora Avenue and Boardwalk Street.
HOLIDAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Port Richey, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
City
Port Richey, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
New Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough Sheriff’s: Suspects fire shots into residence

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue searching for the suspects who fired multiple shots into an occupied residence last week at Willow Brooke Apartments in the University area, reports state. According to a press release, the shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., June 13, when multiple...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Port#Richey#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Pso#The Pso Crime Tips Line#Nexstar Media Inc
Mysuncoast.com

Polk Sheriff: Car burglaries solved after teen accidentally shoots himself with stolen firearm

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A rash of car burglaries were solved after a teen accidentally shot himself with a stolen handgun. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to solve six recent burglaries in the Medulla area of Lakeland. There, a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the arm Wednesday night with a gun stolen from a burglary victim’s car.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Watch: 11 people rescued from capsized boat in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida said some good Samaritans are to thank for helping to rescue nearly a dozen people whose boat capsized. In a news release, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was first called just before 5:30 p.m. on June 12 for a report of several people in the water just east of Beer Can Island. When the sheriff’s office aviation unit flew over the scene, it saw “a boat was upside-down in the water, with several people swimming around it.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Land O’ Lakes

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at night on Wednesday, June 15, near the Tropical Smoothie in Land O' Lakes near the intersection of State Road 54 and Livingston Avenue. Just before 8:45 p.m., two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, were attempting to sell marijuana...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
WFLA

Teen rushed to hospital after Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy was rushed to a Tampa hospital Wednesday after he was shot in the area of 11th Street and East Seward Street, according to the Tampa Police Department. Authorities said the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police did not immediately release the cause or any […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy