ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

4 Girl Scouts awarded for Mount Nittany scenery space project

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Last fall, 4 Girl Scouts were brainstorming ways to complete their Girl Scout Silver Award which lead them to Mount Nittany Health.

They decided to approach Mount Nittany Health to ask if there was a space available for them to transform into a relaxing place for staff who have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a brainstorming session, the team, made up of Lydia Osman, Emma Gadsby, Alayna Martin, and McKenzie Snyder created a plan to accomplish their goal.

First, they contacted Mount Nittany Health to ask if there were any rooms that needed updated. They learned the cafeteria patio is an area where staff members take breaks and needed to be spruced up, they met with medical center staff over Zoom to discuss ideas and options.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NI7M_0gAjvzvy00
    Girl Scouts awarded at Mount Nittany
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7LEm_0gAjvzvy00
    Girl Scouts awarded at Mount Nittany
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO2JE_0gAjvzvy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nCtS_0gAjvzvy00
    Girl Scouts awarded at Mount Nittany

“The purpose of our project was to provide a calming and safe space where people could de-stress and relax if they got overwhelmed because of the high-stress environment during COVID,” Osman said.

All four scouts were in 8th grade—the last year of cadettes—and the Silver Award is the highest award a cadette-level Girl Scout can earn. The award is given to Girl Scouts who demonstrate skills such as critical thinking, project management, problem solving, leadership, teamwork and volunteering. It also takes a minimum of 50 hours to complete.

“After the cafeteria patio was suggested and we had a chance to take a tour, we started working on budgeting, shopping, and planning,” Gadsby said.

Register for the motorcycle run that benefits the Cambria County Humane Society

“Then we started to put together all of the bits and pieces to transform the space and gather information and resources for reducing stress like our mobile stress-relief cart,” Snyder added.

All Silver Award projects have an educational component so the stress-relief cart features pamphlets to help people recognize the causes of stresses and tips for relief and relaxation like breathing techniques.

The stress relief cart also features “fidgets” people can use to relax. The fidgets include sensory bags, which the girls made, pop-its, and infinity cubes. Knowing how important infection control is in a hospital setting, the group selected fidgets that could be sanitized and outfitted the cart with wipes to clean them between uses.

The final installation was completed on May 26th and features pallet planters, paintings for the walls, centerpieces for the tables, the stress-relief cart, and perennials for the open space below the patio.

“Our hope, now that the project is complete, is that the area becomes a calming and nice area for all who come down to the cafeteria,” said Martin.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Mount Nittany Health facilities and culinary teams worked closely with the girls to help them complete their project. The staff at the medical center is grateful for their efforts and looks forward to enjoying the new additions to the patio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Local girl creates cake pop business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With many requests by friends to make tasty treats for baby showers and gender reveal parties, 16-year-old Sierra Griffith decided to create her own business around one of her favorite hobbies — baking. Sierra makes custom cake pops and cakescicles, (cake on a...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lakemont Park participates in world record attempt

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Lakemont Park may soon add another world record to its name by taking part in the American Coaster Enthusiast Largest Coaster Ride. At around 2 p.m Thursday, Lakemont Park’s Leap the Dips and Skyliner took a spin along with 21 other parks across the county. The ride is part of World’s Roller […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3rd gen. 10 y/o ‘member’ holds carnival to help local fire department

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Upcoming fifth-grader Kaitlynn Crewse is helping the Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Department with assistance for new equipment. Crewse is a third-generation within the firehouse. She’s been heavily involved with the company nearly her whole life. That includes helping out in all ways she can around the station. Her idea originally started in […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Centre County, PA
Society
WTAJ

Destination PA: Leap The Dips, world’s oldest roller coaster

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world have come to Central Pennsylvania to see and experience the oldest coaster on earth, Leap The Dips located inside Lakemont Park in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind coaster was built in 1902 by the Federal Construction Company and designed by E. Joy Morris. Leap The […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Independence Day Celebrations to Check Out

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – With Independence Day on the way, now’s a good time to plan your July 4 lineup. Here are some events happening throughout Central Pa. over the Fourth of July weekend. Cameron County: Weekend in the Wild July 1 – July 3 Jefferson County: Punxsutawney Festival in the the Park July 2 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Former Huntingdon band teacher receives liver donation from student

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Mark Morningstar will be receiving the gift of a lifetime from a former student for his birthday this year, a liver. Morningstar learned earlier this month that Shawn Campopinao, a former member of the Huntingdon Area High School Marching Cats and student of Morningstar, was a match for a live-liver […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Looking for something to do on Father’s Day

(WTAJ) – Sunday, June 19, is Father’s Day and if you’re looking for something fun to do with dad this weekend, make sure to check out some of these events throughout Central Pa. Somerset The Somerset Aero Club is sponsoring a free movie event from 8 to 11 p.m., Saturday night at the Somerset County […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Management#Scenery#Mount Nittany Health
WTAJ

Crisis Management Inst. trains, praises Centre Schools

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Responding to school crises and managing the aftermaths is a high-priority topic as tragedies pop up across the nation. In Centre County, over 100 administrators, counselors, and social workers experienced a unique opportunity to improve their readiness. Cheri Lovre, founder of the Crisis Management Institute, led a three day School […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Shop and Sip’ coming to Huntingdon County distillery

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks are invited to participate in the “Shop and Sip” happening this Saturday in Huntingdon County. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Defiant Distillery’s tasting room, folks can sip on a cocktail while choosing from six different businesses to shop from. Event organizer Toni Hetrick said that at the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Christ the King Manor receives $100k donation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Christ the King Manor received a donation of $100,000 dollars from a recent resident’s family. Roger M. Hasselman was a former resident of Christ King Manor before he passed away in 2019. His family wanted to honor his memory by contributing to Christ the King Manor, which provided him care […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Altoona wraps up co-ed basketball camp for young athletes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State Altoona is wrapping up it’s week-long co-ed basketball camp Thursday. More than 100 kids partook in the camp this year. The goal of the camp is to teach the young athletes the fundamentals of the game and this is the first year they have been able to have the camp […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Society
WTAJ

Altoona Veterans Affairs highlights women’s services

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is featuring its services for female veterans and military members. The initiative comes after Chief of Staff Dr. Angela Rowe says just 8% out of 27,000 Veterans Affairs members in the surrounding 14 counties are women. Dr. Rowe says there’s a dedicated team […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society receives $50,000 grant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society received a $50,000 donation from the PETCO Love Foundation to help with operation costs. Shelter board members and the Altoona PETCO staff on Falon Lane gathered Tuesday afternoon to be presented with the check. Petco Love Foundation is a non-profit that aims to make a positive […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

What to expect at the 2022 Historic Bellefonte Cruise

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Historic Bellefonte Cruise is back for the weekend of June 17th and 18th. With over 33 classes of cars, trucks and motorcycle classes on display, participants can pre-register, or register at the event. Friday, June 17. Open Cruise 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Opening...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Roxbury Bandshell hosting free concerts all Summer

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A series of free Summer concerts are underway in Johnstown and are featuring a variety of bands and musical acts. The concerts are being held at the historic Roxbury Bandshell located at Roxbury Park. From now through Sept. 11, concert-goers can enjoy music from several acts that play everything from rock, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Boalsburg Fire Company asking for donations of unwanted vehicles

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire company in Centre County has an interesting request, it’s asking folks if they have any broken down vehicles and to donate them if they do. The Boalsburg Fire Company will use the vehicle donations for their vehicle extrication training. They are asking for any cars, trucks, vans or any […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County student nominated, accepted to West Point Academy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County. Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy