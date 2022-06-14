ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Nebraska State Poet is coming to Benson to share new book

By Zoey Muessel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35XTLx_0gAjvskt00

The Nebraska state poet is hosting a reading of his newest book at the Benson Theatre later in June.

“At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros” by Matt Mason will be showcased on June 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mason will be there to also answer questions and autograph books.

Mason describes the story as “the most fun I’ve ever had working on a book of poetry” and it shows with these poems about joy, loss, and churros.

Mason is the Nebraska state poet and executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. He is also an award-winning poet and has his work featured in national outlets like the New York Times.

He is also the first state poet to come from Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Flatwater Music Festival to feature bands from Nebraska and Colorado

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 15th annual Flatwater Music Festival is happening Friday and Saturday, June 24-25 at Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning in Hastings. This homegrown festival has become an annual destination for people of all ages in the Midwest and beyond. Volunteers get in free....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Nebraska State Poet#The New York Times
iheart.com

After 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio will close in July

(Omaha, NE) -- A long-time Omaha Italian restaurant is closing its doors. After more than 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio announced on Wednesday that it will permanently close. The Losole family says they had been looking for someone to buy the business but had no offers, forcing them to shut down the South Omaha restaurant. Their last day will be on Saturday, July 2nd.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After three days of competition, Nebraska has a new Miss Teen Rodeo. The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater. Calie Troyer of Hershey, Nebraska won the title. Troyer also won in the writing, photogenic, appearance, personality and horsemanship categories. This...
HERSHEY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskaland Days, start of CWS highlight busy Thursday in the state

Lincoln, Neb. (KLKN) — Thursday is shaping up to be a busy day across the state, as several cities gear up for events bringing people from all over. First, the McCook Police Department is having an auction. Items such as cars, a laptop, farm equipment and more will be offered to the public for dirt cheap prices.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Steffany Lien named Miss Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- On Saturday night in North Platte, your 2022 Miss Nebraska from Capital City was crowned. Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien was crowned 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night in North Platte. Lien was chosen over first runner-up Alayna Wilson of Columbus. Lien won over $10,000 in cash...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
Daily Beast

Nebraska Cops Probe Shady Tactics by Voter ID Campaign’s Foot Soldiers

On the afternoon of June 4, while sitting on a park bench in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Abby Mitchell noticed three men holding clipboards and pens gathering signatures for a Republican-led ballot petition to enshrine mandatory voter identification as part of the state constitution. “One of them approached me and asked...
NEBRASKA STATE
travellens.co

22 Best Things to Do in Omaha, NE

With a population of over half a million, the city of Omaha has some of the most striking and memorable things to do and places to visit. Apart from its many wildlife and nature sanctuaries, it is also home to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, which happens to be one of the best zoos in America.
OMAHA, NE
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy