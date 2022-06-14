ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

New Art House plans opening in Eugene’s former Bijou Theater

By KLCC
klcc.org
 2 days ago

A former owner of the Bijou Theater in Eugene is bringing back the beloved venue later this summer. Its new name is the Art House. Louise Thomas, who managed, then owned the movie...

www.klcc.org

klcc.org

If you're in Eugene, check out Karin Clarke galleries

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you're listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. We have lots of visitors to Eugene this week of multiple graduations, so if you’re out and about enjoying the hub-bub, make it a point to pop into either one of the Karin Clarke Galleries.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes

A family friendly alternate universe is coming home. Seven years after it left Lane County for Horning’s Hideout west of Portland, Faerieworlds: A Gathering of the Tribes is back in Eugene, just in time for its 20th anniversary celebration. “The heart of the festival was in Eugene,” says Emilio Miller-Lopez, a co-producer of the three-day event. He notes that while the event at Horning’s Hideout went well enough, “it was never quite like Eugene. We’re psyched to have it back.” The Vending Village, with more than 70 craft and food booths, will be populated by walk-around performers, storytellers and puppeteers. There will be a children’s activity area and a Faerie Market outside the extended fence area with free admission until 5 pm each day. And, yes, there is music on three stages with notable artists. Look for the Irish singer-songwriter Kila, whose work has been featured on the film Wolfwalkers, as well as Iranian singer-songwriter Azam Ali, whose music has been on the films The Matrix and Thor. Add in Casey Neil and the Norway Rats, Wake the Dead, Black Magdalene and many more. It is good to welcome Faerieworlds back to its spiritual home.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Summer band concerts in Corvallis, here's the lineup

Summer Concerts in the Park with the Corvallis Community Band are back, beginning Tuesday, June 21 in Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. Themed concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run for an hour. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to sit and enjoy the free music.
CORVALLIS, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Grapevine: Tom Bowerman

Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, speaks with Eugene-area community activist Tom Bowerman about current projects and concerns. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Pickleball fans will get dedicated courts at Lane Community College

A new regional pickleball complex is planned for Eugene. Organizers recently announced plans to build the facility at Lane Community College. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Emerald Valley Pickleball Club president Eric Wold said it’s fun and accessible for people of all ages. But, they’ve been playing on old tennis courts. So he’s excited to soon have a dedicated home for the sport.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Parade, Food Contests and Explosions for Central Oregon Coast: Florence's Fourth

(Florence, Oregon) – The skies and the streets of one central Oregon coast town will be lighting up with fun and frivolity for the Fourth of July, as Florence puts together its big display for the year. A collaboration between the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Florence and the Port of Siuslaw – as well as other local groups – there will be a parade, pie eating contests, music and uproarious times throughout Historic Old Town Florence.
FLORENCE, OR
hh-today.com

At the old OER depot, envisioning the future

It’s hard to imagine now what the old Oregon Electric Railway depot in Albany will be like once it has been fully restored and Sybaris Bistro has moved in. But Matt Bennett can imagine it very well, and he explained his ideas to me this week. Matt and Janel...
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

CARA opts to demolish old Wells Fargo branch

The former Wells Fargo bank in downtown Albany is to be demolished and the site offered for sale to a developer who would build apartments. That’s according to the city’s urban renewal (CARA) advisory group, which met Wednesday for the first time since October 2021. The group consists...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Linn County acquires Cascadia State Park

ALBANY, Ore. -- Linn County’s Board of Commissioners agreed earlier today to take permanent ownership of Cascadia State Park after three years of managing and maintaining the park. Cascadia State Park, which lies east of Sweet Home, had been under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department...
LINN COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

New trestle: Wondering about headroom

The way the construction crew has been making progress, the new railroad trestle on Cox Creek in Albany should be spanning the bike and walking path there any day now. When that is accomplished, I’m wondering how much headroom there will still be for people on the path, especially if they are sitting on a bike.
ALBANY, OR
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Albany School District to allow unvaccinated employees starting July 1

ALBANY, Ore. -- The Greater Albany Public School District will allow people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed at the district starting July 1. The incoming superintendent Andy Gardner says the district will allow exemptions based on medical needs or religious beliefs in order to hire unvaccinated staff members. Rob Saxton, the interim superintendent, says this step will help with some of the district’s staffing issues.
ALBANY, OR
beachconnection.net

Complete Oregon Coast Independence Day / 4th of July Events, 2022

(Oregon Coast) – Leaving the pandemic behind is nothing short of a collective sigh of relief, and the return of full fireworks events along the Oregon coast is a definite sign of that. Not all towns have quite returned to normal happenin's yet, and some are still unclear whether or not they're going to have events. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: Yachats)
cityofroseburg.org

Study underway for Diamond Lake Blvd.

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Work on a design plan to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/ Oregon Route 138 East is underway in Roseburg after the City recently kicked off a joint project with the state and a consultant. The project’s goal is to create a design...
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Eugene 4J School Board and board member receive tort claim

A tumultuous year continues at the Eugene 4J School District. Employee Sheri Hoyland has filed a tort claim against the school board and board member Laural O’Rourke. Sheri Hoyland leads the district’s Behavioral Health Assessment Team. According to KEZI, in the claim filed on June 10th, Hoyland alleges O’Rourke assailed her character in social media posts beginning in mid-March, and the harassment and intimidation has interfered with her work.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Memorial service held for police chief and former Lane County sheriff

EUGENE, Ore. -- A memorial service was held today for Florence police chief and former Lane County sheriff Tom Turner. Chief Tom Turner served the community for over 40 years, including four years as Lane County Sheriff and seven years as Florence Police Chief. He passed away in his home on May 11 surrounded by family.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New traffic light coming to Coburg Road and Elysium Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. -- A new traffic light is coming to the intersection of Coburg Road and Elysium Avenue. Officials said that because of new upscale development coming to Coburg Road, a new traffic light is needed to make room for the predicted uptick in traffic in the area and for the safety of pedestrians.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Why there will be a TON of emergency vehicles in Harrisburg on Thursday

Emergency vehicles and first responders fill downtown Harrisburg to respond to a simulated hazardous material spill on Thursday, June 16. Linn County Sheriff’s Office ask people to avoid calling 911 about the training to avoid inundating emergency dispatchers with calls. Organizers will set aside a public viewing area in...
HARRISBURG, OR

