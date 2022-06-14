ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

William Kendall sworn in as District Attorney of Houston Judicial Circuit

By Claire Helm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston County District Attorney William Kendall was officially sworn in this week. DA Kendall was sworn in by Governor Brian Kemp on Monday. Before that, Kendall served as acting District Attorney since September 1, when George Hartwig resigned. DA Kendall has a background in...

