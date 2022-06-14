ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie Grill Planning an Orlando Unit

By Ross McWaters
The relatively new fast-casual concept from Bloomin’ Brands is making way into Orlando soon. What Now on Tuesday cam across a plan review for the new restaurant filed with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

According to the filing, the new unit will appear at 12305 E Colonial Dr, where it will near other eateries like Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, McDonald’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.

The plan review filing, which was initiated on June 6 by Bloomin’ Brands Inc, is still in process. What Now reached out to CEO of Bloomin’ Brands David Deno, and company spokesperson reached out and confirmed that they hope to open as soon as this fall. The unit will seat 56 and have a double drive-thru. There is currently no information available on their website or social media.

Inspired by Outback Steakhouse, Aussie Grill is the fast-casual answer to rich, chef-inspired food. The first location of the brand opened in 2019 in Saudi Arabia before spreading to Hong Kong and the US. Expect chicken sandwiches, burgers, salads and, of course, steaks.



Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

