TORONTO -- After two months of video-game numbers, Kevin Gausman has run into some sort of glitch. The Blue Jays right-hander didn’t make it out of the third inning on Thursday afternoon in Toronto’s 10-2 loss to the Orioles at Rogers Centre. It was the second time in three starts that Gausman pitched fewer than four frames, an unexpected development for the Blue Jays’ most reliable starter early in the season. All told, Gausman went 2 1/3 innings and surrendered seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk, striking out three.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO