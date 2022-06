Jadeveon Clowney admitted there was one major factor in his decision to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. That reason is Deshaun Watson. Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Browns for the 2021 season and was a free agent during this past offseason. After registering nine sacks in his first year in Cleveland, the three-time Pro Bowl selection received plenty on interest from other NFL organizations.

