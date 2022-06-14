ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the most out of your grocery rewards programs -- in and out of the stores

By GENEVIEVE REAUME
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're only scanning your grocery loyalty card along with your chicken at checkout and thinking your total is the cheapest it can be, keep reading. Grocery rewards programs are ramping up, and you've got to keep up to secure the best deals. This...

wsbt.com

