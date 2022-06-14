Sioux Center man arrested for sexual assault of a child

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — A Sioux Center man was arrested over the weekend, accused of sex crimes.

Darren Nicholson | Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started earlier this year when someone reported a sexual assault.

During the investigation, deputies learned that 18-year-old Darren Nicholson had sexual contact with a child since 2017.

Nicholson is charged with second and third degree sexual assault.

