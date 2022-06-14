Man charged with assault after girl suffers burns

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after an incident left a 5-year-old injured with burn wounds.

According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on June 28, 2021, around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to the 30 block of Country Crest Lane for a report of a 5-year-old burn victim.

As stated in the affidavit, police arrived and found the victim with her mother. The victim’s mother told officers that the accused, Jesus Manuel Vargas, 31, of Hunlock Creek, took the victim to the bathroom and would not allow her to see the child.

Police say the victim’s mother stated to investigators the 5-year-old was burned on her back legs, elbow area, and hands while outside with Vargas. Police say the mother believed Vargas was drunk, and he would not allow her to leave with the victim to go to the hospital.

According to court documents, Vargas was interviewed by police in May when he stated he outside playing basketball when he saw a flash of light and the victim screamed in pain. Police say he admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police stated after two medical examinations, the victim was treated for two weeks following the incident requiring skin grafts to the back side of her leg which doctors say will leave permanent scarring.

After the medical examinations and an interview with the victim, investigators determined Vargas will be charged with aggravated assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In court records, police did not specify the exact manor in which the girl was burned.

