Hunlock Creek, PA

Man charged with assault after girl suffers burns

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boohc_0gAju4BN00

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault after an incident left a 5-year-old injured with burn wounds.

According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on June 28, 2021, around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to the 30 block of Country Crest Lane for a report of a 5-year-old burn victim.

As stated in the affidavit, police arrived and found the victim with her mother. The victim’s mother told officers that the accused, Jesus Manuel Vargas, 31, of Hunlock Creek, took the victim to the bathroom and would not allow her to see the child.

Police say man threatened to bulldoze a woman’s house

Police say the victim’s mother stated to investigators the 5-year-old was burned on her back legs, elbow area, and hands while outside with Vargas. Police say the mother believed Vargas was drunk, and he would not allow her to leave with the victim to go to the hospital.

According to court documents, Vargas was interviewed by police in May when he stated he outside playing basketball when he saw a flash of light and the victim screamed in pain. Police say he admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police stated after two medical examinations, the victim was treated for two weeks following the incident requiring skin grafts to the back side of her leg which doctors say will leave permanent scarring.

After the medical examinations and an interview with the victim, investigators determined Vargas will be charged with aggravated assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

In court records, police did not specify the exact manor in which the girl was burned.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NorthcentralPA.com

Abuse charges withdrawn for man accused of assaulting minor in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — Charges of strangulation, simple assault, and harassment were withdrawn last week during a preliminary hearing for a Milton man accused of assaulting a minor girl. Caden Sutton, 31, entered a guilty plea for a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. Charges initially were filed by state police at Milton on May 13 after an official at the elementary school in Milton reported suspected child abuse. Related Reading: Man facing child abuse charges for allegedly assaulting minor Updated Docket Sheet
MILTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of biting a AEMT in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with aggravated assault after they say she bit an AEMT while being assisted. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on May 31, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Market Street for a report of an intoxicated woman. Investigators […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

