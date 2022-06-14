Garden Grove City Hall closed on Independence Day

AFSCME District Council 36 announced their endorsement of City Councilwoman Suzie Price for Long Beach City Mayor. The endorsement comes on the heels of Price advancing to the November General election in a 6 candidate field garnering over 38% of the vote of ballots counted. Price earned the endorsements of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 47, California State Controller Betty Yee, State Senator Tom Umberg, and Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell. Price recently reported raising $400,000 in just twelve weeks, highlighting the strength and enthusiasm in her broad coalition of support.
