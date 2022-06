DENVER -- Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point is "a go" for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday. Point suffered a lower-body injury after just 5 minutes, 51 seconds of ice time in Game 7 of the Lightning's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14. He was ruled out for the Lightning's next nine games before becoming a game-time decision in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final, when the Lightning eliminated the New York Rangers.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO