ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Get the most out of your grocery rewards programs -- in and out of the stores

By GENEVIEVE REAUME
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — If you're only scanning your grocery loyalty card along with your chicken at checkout and thinking your total is the cheapest it can be, keep reading. Grocery rewards programs are ramping up, and you've got to keep up to secure the best deals. This...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewards Programs#Coupon#Consumer Price Index#Food Drink#Safeway
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Customers are dining out more and getting less takeout

Customers returned to restaurants in force in the first quarter of 2022, making more reservations and seeking out indoor dining at higher rates than a year ago—particularly at places that offer a special experience. That’s according to a new state of the industry report from Yelp, which also found...
RESTAURANTS
Alina Andras

Starbucks worker shares store secret to getting free drinks

If you love to treat yourself to various drinks from Starbucks then you might want to know this store secret that a Starbucks worker has shared online. According to her, you can get free Starbucks drinks. However, this doesn't apply to all Starbucks stores. Here's everything you need to know about this:
Mashed

The Latest Costco Rival You've Probably Never Heard Of

For years, stores such as Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's have dominated the wholesale grocery industry. Typically, wholesale grocers, or "clubs," are the type of store that requires a membership, meaning, you pay an annual fee in order to shop there, and those who aren't members don't have access to the store. Some of these locations even offer its members gas at discounted prices.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

How To Shop At Costco If You're Single, According To Reddit

According to Zippia, behind Walmart and Amazon, Costco is the largest American retailer, with revenue figures jumping from $87 billion in 2011 to $196 billion just 10 years later. The company operates 825 warehouses around the world, the bulk of which are located in 46 US states. On average, shoppers make about 23 trips annually, throwing down about $114 per trip on about nine products (the retailer's most popular: Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue, which rakes in $400 million per year.) Over the years, Costco's dramatic uptick in sales has been accompanied by a steady rise in revenue from membership fees, but, per Zippia, the store's most common American shopper is an Asian-American woman who is between 35 and 44 years old, earns a six-figure income, and is married.
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Panera Bread Closings in 2022

One year ago, a Reddit chain asking if the company was going out of business received substantial attention and multiple responses from alleged employees. The rumors of permanent closure appear to have started from there.
Food Beast

Amazon Prime Members Are Suing Amazon for Removing Free Whole Foods Delivery

Remember when all the fast food restaurants started charging for their sauces? It felt like the world was on fire and nothing made sense anymore! I got way less BBQ and Sweet n' Sour sauces that year due to the massive hurt and deception. Whole Foods shoppers are experiencing a similar hurt all over again now that their free deliveries have come to an end, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

How Affordable Is Whole Foods, Really?

Whole Foods famously earned the moniker "whole paycheck" thanks to its hefty prices. However, the supermarket chain was also famously acquired by e-commerce juggernaut Amazon in 2017, prompting speculation that Amazon's massive scale and infrastructure would lower prices on the grocery stores' shelves (via CNBC). The merger came at a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
LivingCheap

Get discounted gift cards at Panera Bread

If you’re looking to save some dough on gift cards, has an offer fresh out of the oven. Whether you’re buying gift cards for others or to treat yourself, it’s not often you can save money on them. And, as many frugal diners already know, Panera Bread is not known for offering many discounts. That makes this deal even more special.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Father's Day

Oh, no! Father’s Day is June 19, and you’ve totally forgotten to get your father a damn thing. And the stores! The stores are all out of ugly ties and golf balls! There’s a three-day waiting period before a customized novelty apron could be ready. What are you going to do?
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Saying Costco’s New Chocolatey Bakery Item Is Their “All-Time Favorite”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Is there any better feeling in life than cruising into Costco when you have a couple of hours set aside to really peruse the aisles and see if there are any tasty new additions to the legendary Costco bakery section? It’s one of our favorite ways to pass the time, and we know we’re not alone. TikTok account @CostcoHotFinds is always running to our favorite discount retailer to see what’s new, and this week’s find is a total doozy, especially for choocolate lovers.
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

7 Annoying Things You're Doing in a Restaurant, According to Industry Experts

There's nothing better than heading out to your favorite restaurant after a long week at work, whether it's for a celebration or simply because you're craving that perfect meal. And we get it. You're going there to unwind and be served. But that doesn't give you carte blanche to annoy the waitstaff by acting like you own the place. Want to have a stellar meal out while still being a respectable patron? Here are seven things we all may accidentally do now and again that annoy restaurant staffers — and how to avoid being that customer at your neighborhood spot.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy