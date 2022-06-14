ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Man Arrested for Selling Drugs

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 2 days ago

On 6/9/22, the Mt Pleasant PD arrested Travis Beggs age 41 of Mt Pleasant in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. A search warrant had been...

kilj.com

Comments / 2

KCJJ

Iowa City man suspected of dealing drugs from apartment

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a search of his apartment that allegedly found marijuana and Fentanyl. Police executed a search warrant on the Quarters apartment of 25-year-old Kregory Warren on Highway Six East at around 5pm on January 20th. While officers were making entry into the apartment, Warren reportedly fled to his personal bathroom and flushed several bags of pills, commonly known as “M30s,” which are known to contain fentanyl. One pill didn’t make it, and officers sent It to the DCI lab, where it tested positive for fentanyl.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested with 10,000 fentanyl pills, revolver

The Kewanee Police Department assisted federal law enforcement agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as they conducted a narcotics investigation on June 14. Juan Montemayor, age 30 of Kewanee, was arrested for delivering approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. A loaded .357 Magnum revolver was also seized from the […]
KEWANEE, IL
kciiradio.com

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Dealers Selling to Wapello Students

Authorities in Louisa County made a pair of felony arrests this spring in connection to illegal sales of THC cartridges, vaping devices and other illegal substances being sold to students at Wapello High School. The investigation was initiated by Wapello School Resource Deputy Takoda Alpara and fully investigated by the Louisa County Narcotics Investigation staff and Sheriff’s Office through the rest of May and into June.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from mentally diminished victim

An Iowa City man has been arrested and charged with theft and dependent adult abuse after allegedly draining tens of thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. According to the criminal complaint, a warrant was requested on 33-year-old Ahmad Strong of South Riverside Drive after it was discovered that he withdrew over $40,000 from the victim’s bank account over a period ending this past November. The victim is described as mentally deficient, and considered as a dependent adult. The victim was later hospitalized while Strong reportedly depleted their account.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man with long criminal history charged with attempted vehicle burglary

An Iowa City man with a long history of criminal activity was arrested again Monday night after allegedly attempting to burglarize a vehicle. Police say 20-year-old Jeiden Fair of Amber Lane was seen on the 2200 block of Russell Drive around 8:50pm attempting to enter a vehicle via the passenger front door in the driveway of a private residence. Witnesses provided a description, and positively identified him when police found him nearby.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Safety measures increase after shooting at city pool

Safety measures have increased after gunfire resulted in an injury Tuesday at the West Burlington Swimming Pool, according to a news release from the city. About 4:45 p.m. a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the West Burlington Swimming Pool, 602 W. Burlington Ave., the release says. One person in the parking lot was injured.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Henry County man for the theft of a vehicle. According to a news release, on Thursday, June 9th, at about 1:17 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1600 grid of 265th street near Oakland Mills, IA.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

A Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted to break into the woman’s Taft Avenue residence using a lock-picking tool. The woman had received text messages from Villagrana beforehand indicating that he planned to break in and assault her and anyone else who was with her.
WAPELLO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island County inmate dies in jail

A Rock Island County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, June 13. At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, correctional officers at the county jail found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Medical emergency procedures were given by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man charged with felony, vehicle recovered

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge after an investigation into a stolen vehicle. In the early morning hours of June 9th, Henry County sheriff's deputies were called to the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills, Iowa. It was found that...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Overnight fire in Burlington results in no injuries, death of family dog

At 2:47 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department was alerted to a house fire at. 1210 N. Central Avenue in Burlington. The Acting Battalion Chief, returning from another call, and a police officer arrived at the scene within a minute to find flames and smoke coming from the first-floor window of the two-story single-family home, according to a Thursday release from the fire marshal. They located the sole occupant escaping the fire from the back of the home.
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Police investigating shooting at West Burlington Pool

West Burlington, IA- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident at West Burlington pool in which one person was shot in the neck. West Burlington Police Sergeant Eldon Melssen told the Hawk Eye that around 4:45 PM Tuesday, a man believed to be in his late 20s or 30s, was shot once in the neck. Bystanders were able to slow the victim’s bleeding before EMS arrived. The man was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
kilj.com

Two Vehicles Strike Same Deer

At approximately 8:39AM on Wednesday, June 15 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two vehicles striking the same deer in the 1600 grid of Old Hwy 34. Upon officers’ arrival it was learned that one of the two vehicles had left the scene while the other operator, Theresa Zihlman, of rural Mt. Pleasant remained on scene. An investigation conducted into the report revealed that Zihlman had struck a deer that was initially struck by a westbound vehicle and the deer was pushed directly into the path of the Zihlman vehicle, who was traveling eastbound on Old Hwy 34. Zihlam was operating a 2015 Toyota Highlander that sustained moderate damage to the front end and front passenger door area. No injuries wee reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington man arrested after morning garage fire

A Burlington man is under arrest after an early morning garage fire. Mark Antonio Carter, age 44, is charged with Arson in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. He was taken to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility and held on bond pending an initial court appearance. At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 14, […]
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

Iowa DPS: Man shot in face at West Burlington Swimming Pool

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — A man is in stable condition after being shot in the face Tuesday at the West Burlington Swimming Pool, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Iowa DPS). West Burlington police officers responded to the incident around 4:44 p.m. where...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police looking for suspect in shooting outside West Burlington pool

An investigation is underway. Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced $100 million in funding for school safety. Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday $100 million in school safety funding to address school safety during a press conference. Lawsuit filed against City of Bettendorf after fatal crash on I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian path.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA

