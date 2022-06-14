Man Arrested for Selling Drugs

At approximately 8:39AM on Wednesday, June 15 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two vehicles striking the same deer in the 1600 grid of Old Hwy 34. Upon officers’ arrival it was learned that one of the two vehicles had left the scene while the other operator, Theresa Zihlman, of rural Mt. Pleasant remained on scene. An investigation conducted into the report revealed that Zihlman had struck a deer that was initially struck by a westbound vehicle and the deer was pushed directly into the path of the Zihlman vehicle, who was traveling eastbound on Old Hwy 34. Zihlam was operating a 2015 Toyota Highlander that sustained moderate damage to the front end and front passenger door area. No injuries wee reported.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO