Sunny, warm Wednesday; possible stormy conditions for morning commute Thursday

WHAT'S NEW: Wednesday is fantastic. Nothing but sunshine and comfortably warm air overhead.

WHAT'S NEXT: Thursday morning could be stormy. The News12 Storm Watch team is keeping an eye on possibly disruptive weather for the Thursday morning drive into work and school.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says it will be fantastic Wednesday with plenty of sunshine before the threat of storms move in Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the low-80s.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies with temperatures in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Possibility of storms in the morning; clearing by late morning to mid-afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-80s.