PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. — A vehicle fire was reported by TDOT Tuesday when the breaks of a tractor trailer caught on fire and got into the cargo of the trailer. The traffic incident was announced at 4:34 AM on Interstate 40 Westbound in Putnam located at MILE MARKER 285. The westbound right lane (of 2 Lanes) and shoulder is blocked. Expect delays. The Cookeville Fire Department reports that the driver was able to detach the trailer from the truck and save the truck from the blaze and nobody was hurt.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO