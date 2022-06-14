Moses Lake's Boyd named to BSC President's Honor Roll

BISMARCK, N.D. - Shannon Boyd of Moses Lake has been named to the President's Honor Roll for the Spring 2022 semester at Bismarck State College according to a release by the college.

"Students named to the President's Honor Roll should be very proud of achieving this level of academic excellence. Not only does it represent their hard work this past semester, it opens the door to opportunities that will benefit them greatly moving forward," said BSC President Douglas J. Jensen in the report.

The report states to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll, students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes.