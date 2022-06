Live authentically. If you’ve been yearning for a spacious and light-filled patio home, this is the one for you. Feel completely connected to the outdoors with floor to ceiling glass. Spend sunny mornings with coffee and a good book in your stunning atrium. Dine al fresco all summer long in your private courtyard garden. Savor your culinary masterpieces in the updated cooking space and wainscotting-adorned dining space. Imbibe by the crackling fireplace long into the evening. Host movie nights in the substantially finished lower level complete with newly installed flooring and wall of French doors leading to the rear yard. Expansive private woodland views from the balcony will sooth the soul. Embrace the Ruxton locale. Surround yourself with green space and a delightful community. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully updated this terrific home throughout the years: updated all bathrooms, completely renovated owner’s suite bathroom, replaced all windows, added plantation shutters in all bedrooms and atrium, replaced all kitchen appliances, and replaced original concrete surface in the courtyard with gorgeous stone pavers. One of the few models offered with light-filled bonus room off the owner’s suite with fireplace with a plethora of opportunities here. Pristine condition. Ruxton Crossing is a sought-after and tucked away gem with zippy access to 83 and 695. Minutes to everywhere you want to be. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.

