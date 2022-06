JACKSON – Three men have been arrested after attempting to enter multiple cars in a resident’s driveway, police said. Officers from the Jackson Township Police Department were notified that around 3:30 a.m. on June 10 an unknown person was seen near the victim’s cars on Round Hill Road. Luckily, all of the victim’s cars were locked. The resident had been alerted by his Ring security camera but later could not locate the person.

