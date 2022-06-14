Zoo & A: Chimpanzees

What is going on at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock these days? Let me put to you this way, you don't want to be there after the sun goes down. There have been reports of ghostly apparitions and other strange supernatural occurrences going on that a team of paranormal investigators known as "Sweeet n' Sour" was brought in to investigate the crime lab grounds several months ago. Of course, the purpose of the lab itself is to investigate unexpected deaths. Many of what the paranormal investigators found were spirits who were still connected to the crime lab by death or buried underneath the lab before it was ever built. A family who lived right behind the crime lab was experiencing some very unexplained activity in their home and decided to have their home and the crime lab area checked out.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO