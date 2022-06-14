Zoo & A: Chimpanzees

As a kid born in the 1980s, I probably wouldn’t have ever known about motor courts if I hadn’t seen the movie “It Happened One Night.” This classic movie stars Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. Without giving away too much, it’s about a couple driving cross country and staying overnight in motor courts. I was scandalized when I was little. This unmarried couple slept in the same room with a sheet hung between them for privacy. It makes me chuckle now that I found it shocking, especially considering this movie was a post Hay’s Code production and featured fully clothed characters, twin beds and nary a passionate kiss.
