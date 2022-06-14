ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Zoo & A: Chimpanzees

By Carmen Rose
fox16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmen Rose visited the Little Rock Zoo to learn more about chimpanzees in this week’s Zoo &...

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured by a wildlife expert are gaining traction. Cole Harken is a wildlife expert living in Conway. He told content partner KARK he was headed out on the lake last week searching for fish when he came across the alligator.
CONWAY, AR
onlyinark.com

Historic Motor Courts of Hot Springs

As a kid born in the 1980s, I probably wouldn’t have ever known about motor courts if I hadn’t seen the movie “It Happened One Night.” This classic movie stars Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert. Without giving away too much, it’s about a couple driving cross country and staying overnight in motor courts. I was scandalized when I was little. This unmarried couple slept in the same room with a sheet hung between them for privacy. It makes me chuckle now that I found it shocking, especially considering this movie was a post Hay’s Code production and featured fully clothed characters, twin beds and nary a passionate kiss.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Pets & Animals
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
THV11

Pops on the River returns to downtown Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pops on the River is back for its 38th year! This special celebration is being presented by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and sponsored by Orion Federal Credit Union. It will be happening on Monday, July 4 in downtown Little Rock in the River Market. The festival...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Juneteenth Arkansas preparing for 2nd annual festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last year, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday that's celebrated by all. As a result, it was also the first year that Juneteenth Arkansas held their festival event at Interstate Park. Now for their second year, founder Ebony Kimbrough said organizers are aiming to make it bigger and better.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
flyfishings.art

Lake Conway Ar Fishing Report

Lake Conway Ar Fishing Report. If those times won’t work for you, 12:00am to 12:00am looks promising. Conway's lake beaverfork fishing reports. Beaverfork lake was created as a drinking water reservoir and is the property of city of conway. Largemouth bass fishing is good every season, even summer when the bass is often schooling on shad in the open water.one of conway chain of lakes big “claims to fame” is its schooling bass. Conway is best known for its seemingly endless supply of bluegills and redears.
CONWAY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chimpanzees#The Little Rock Zoo#Zoo A
THV11

List: Where to find Juneteenth events around central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With Juneteenth becoming a national holiday 142 years after the last group of enslaved African Americans were told of The Emancipation Proclamation in America, Arkansans are finding ways to combine the tragic history with the celebration of true freedom. Brian Rodgers with the Mosaic Templars...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

New Crumbl Cookies location serves odd, intriguing flavors

As of May 27, Conway is home to a new Crumbl Cookies location. Prior to the new bakery, Conway residents had to travel nearly 50 miles to Benton for the one-of-a-kind cookie flavors. Only having had Crumbl two times before because of how far the location was, I was eager...
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Eagle 106.3

Is the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock Haunted?

What is going on at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock these days? Let me put to you this way, you don't want to be there after the sun goes down. There have been reports of ghostly apparitions and other strange supernatural occurrences going on that a team of paranormal investigators known as "Sweeet n' Sour" was brought in to investigate the crime lab grounds several months ago. Of course, the purpose of the lab itself is to investigate unexpected deaths. Many of what the paranormal investigators found were spirits who were still connected to the crime lab by death or buried underneath the lab before it was ever built. A family who lived right behind the crime lab was experiencing some very unexplained activity in their home and decided to have their home and the crime lab area checked out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
agfc.com

Naylor steps into lead wildlife role in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK – Luke Naylor of Conway has been selected to lead the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Wildlife Management Division, overseeing all game and nongame conservation efforts by the agency as well as public access for hunting and outdoor recreation. He replaces Brad Carner, who was promoted to AGFC Deputy Director during the AGFC’s May 19 Commission meeting.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy