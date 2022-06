Starfield is an RPG, not a sim, and that's what Bethesda is focused on. Planetary landing sequences are cool to watch (opens in new tab), but in the context of a videogame, the thrill tends to wear off after you've done it a half-dozen times or so. Because really, there's not a hell of a lot actually going on while it happens: You just strap in, hold on, and hope for the best. Because of that, Todd Howard told IGN (opens in new tab) that while Starfield (opens in new tab) will give players an awful lot of freedom, it will not let them fly seamlessly from orbit to surface.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO