HBO Max Is Getting an Aztec Mexican Batman Animated Movie

By Diego Ramos Bechara
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max Latin America will be taking the Dark Knight to Aztec Mexico in a new project titled Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios ("Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires"), Variety reports. The original, Spanish-language animated film will place the World's Greatest Detective in Aztec Mexico and center viewers in the...

Trigun Stampede Is a New Series Based on the Classic Anime and Manga

Toho and Crunchyroll have announced Trigun Stampede, a new series arriving in 2023 that is based on the beloved classic anime and manga Trigun. Trigun Stampede is being produced by BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point, and Land of the Lustrous' studio Orange with an 'all-new staff and cast,' and Crunchyroll will be simulcasting the new anime from Japan in more than 200 countries around the world.
Venom 3: Tom Hardy Seems to Confirm Script Is Complete

Tom Hardy has seemingly confirmed that the script for Venom 3 is complete. On Instagram, the star of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage has unveiled a picture of the script’s title page. Unfortunately, the caption reveals absolutely nothing, and the title of the movie has been obscured with a cute cartoon squiggle of Venom. The rascal.
Planet of the Apes: Marvel to Publish New Comics Beginning in 2023

Another iconic science-fiction franchise is making its way back to Marvel Comics. Marel has reacquired the rights to The Planet of the Apes for the first time in more than 40 years. Marvel's Planet of the Apes content will begin rolling out in 2023. The publisher isn't revealing specific titles...
3 Animated Avatar: The Last Airbender Movies are in Production

Three Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films are in the works according to an announcement by Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The first movie will be directed by Lauren Montgomery, who has previously worked on the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series...
How to Watch Lightyear: Showtimes and Streaming Status

Buzz Lightyear is back in an all-new adventure that explores the origin story of Andy’s favorite Space Ranger. The spinoff “doesn’t live up to Pixar’s usual standards,” according to our Lightyear review, yet it’s still a fun watch with “striking visuals [and] strong performances” that Toy Story fans are sure to enjoy.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Sounds Very Different To the Classic Disney Movie

Guillermo del Toro has shared new details about his stop-motion reimagining of Pinocchio, including how it differs from Disney's classic animated movie about the iconic puppet. Speaking to Vanity Fair, del Toro discussed his approach to the story, and the themes he focused on in his upcoming animated movie for...
Opinion: Is The Last of Us Remake Worth $70?

It may have not been a total surprise thanks to leaks more than a year ago, and sadly on the very morning of its reveal, but a remake of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us is officially coming to PS5 this September, with a PC release to follow. The remake of Naughty Dog’s epic PS3 action-horror game is visually a big step up from the remastered version released in 2014 for PlayStation 4. That’s because this remake isn’t just a simple uprezzed, slightly revamped port running on PlayStation 5. The Last of Us Part 1, as it’s officially called, features fully redone character models and environments, tons of improved textures, improved animations, 60 FPS performance, new accessibility features, and new combat options and revamped enemy AI building off the work done in The Last of Us Part 2. Awesome! This means it will not only look much better than any of the previous versions of the game, but the gameplay will be slightly different, too. Or dynamic, as the marketing departments love to say. But the big question is: is The Last of Us remake actually worth your $70?
The Boys: Who Is The Legend?

Warning: the below contains spoilers for The Boys on Prime Video, as well as the comics. Check out our spoiler-free review of The Boys: Episode 5, and all the Burning Questions We Have About Soldier Boy so far. There’s been plenty to talk about in Season 3 of Prime Videos...
Lightyear: Cast and Director on Zurg's Big Reveal

Zurg sends Buzz to infinity and beyond with a mid-movie revelation. Lightyear director Angus MacLane and star Chris Evans discuss how they approached the villain's return, plus Zurg actor James Brolin addresses the coincidence that both he and his son Josh Brolin (Thanos in the MCU) now both play giant purple Disney villains.
The 12 Best Thriller Movies of All Time

In the world of film, the Thriller is a very broad category. As you'll see with our compiled "12 Best" list, it ranges 80 years and dips its toe in many other genres - horror, film noir, espionage, etc. We've done our best here to give you a grand sampling, a rundown that spans multiple decades, evokes different moods, and showcases many directors (though there are a few repeats). So here are the best Thrillers of all time, from grim, grinning ghosts, to serial killers, to brainwashed pawns of enemy nations.
The Black Phone - Official 'This Face?' Clip

The Grabber taunts Finney in this unsettling clip from The Black Phone. The movie stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone. In The Black Phone, Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson, opens in theaters on June 24, 2022.
Will Thor Die in Thor: Love and Thunder? The Second Trailer Might Have a Clue About That

We're now just a couple of weeks away from the release of Thor's next adventure in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder (ign.com). Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder seems to provide a path of self-discovery for the Norse God of Thunder, with new and returning characters in Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and Christian Bale's villainous turn as Gorr the God Butcher.
How To Find All Cameos

Just like the items for the Special Request, there are hidden cameos all over the story mode. Find them all, and you'll unlock an achievement called "Biggest Fan!" There are ten cameos in total; below is all the information needed to find each one of them. Burne's Cameo. Channel 6's...
Overwatch 2 Reveals Its Content Roadmap

Blizzard has revealed Overwatch 2's new content roadmap, revealing that the newly free-to-play game will start a new season every 9 weeks. As you'd expect, Battle Passes are being added to the game. Revealed during today's Overwatch 2 reveal event, the roadmap shows that Season 1 of the game (beginning...
